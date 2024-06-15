‘Modern Love’ in real life: this couple’s story proves that love like in the series still exists

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Modern Love is an anthology series that explores different facets of love in its many forms. Based on The New York Times column of the same name, each episode tells an independent story that touches on romantic relationships, family love, friendship and self-love, capturing both moments of joy and sadness.

The series highlights the complexity of human emotions and the beauty found in personal connections, with a diverse cast and stories that range from touching to inspiring.

Its success is due to the combination of sensitive scripts, strong performances from a renowned cast and the ability to resonate deeply with audiences. This has resulted in critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base that appreciates authentic and moving depictions of love in its many forms.

Stories like those reported in both the column and the series continue to take place around the world, reflecting the universality and timelessness of love. Mauricio Freire and Roberta Pojar, for example, demonstrate that the complex and beautiful love narratives that inspired Modern Love are still alive and well in real life, showing that love, in all its forms, remains a powerful and transformative force.

‘I’m going to marry that woman’

In a smoky room filled with the sound of clinking glasses and lively chatter, Mauricio’s fingers danced across the strings of his acoustic guitar. Like any other time, he’s pouring his heart into the music, yet this night would mark a turning point in his life.

As he was playing, his eyes scanned the room. That’s when he saw her. Amid the swirling chaos of laughter and dancing, she stood out like a beacon. Her name, he would later learn, was Roberta. She was the life of the party, effortlessly drawing people in with her vibrant energy and warm smile.

From that moment beyond, his eyes kept returning to her, captivated by the way she moved, the way she laughed. Yet, his heart sank a little every time he saw her with a man who seemed to be by her side all night. They laughed together, shared whispered conversations, and Mauricio assumed he was her boyfriend.

When his set ended, he joined his friends. One of them, noticing his distraction, asked what was on his mind. He glanced towards Roberta and admitted he was captivated by her. His friend, recognizing her from the local scene, warned Mauricio it was best to forget her — she was too much for him.

Despite this, Mauricio couldn’t shake the feeling that she was special. He looked his friend in the eye and, with unwavering certainty, declared, “I’m going to marry that woman”.

The next day, Mauricio couldn’t think of anything else besides the girl. He replayed the previous night in his mind, lingering on every detail of her laughter, her movements, her presence. There was something about her that felt destined, as if their paths were meant to cross again.

Soon after, he learned they had some mutual friends and started going to every single gather, hoping to see her again. Just as Mauricio was contemplating, the next time he saw her was at a party in the house of their future maid of honor. Gathering his courage, he approached, his heart pounding with anticipation.

They talked, and he quickly learned that the man he had assumed to be her boyfriend was, in fact, just a close friend. A friend who, as fate would reveal, had harbored secret feelings for Roberta, though she had never noticed. This twist of fate left Mauricio feeling both relieved and oddly sympathetic towards the friend he had misjudged. He asked her out for the very next day, she accepted.

They went to a restaurant. Their connection was immediate and undeniable. They spent hours together, sharing stories, dreams and discovering a mutual love for adventure and the arts. Mauricio knew, with a certainty he had never felt before. From that day on, not a day went by that they didn’t see each other.

Two months later, under the silver glow of the moon and the twinkling stars, they exchanged vows by the sea. Their wedding was a private affair, with only the night sky and the soothing sound of waves as witnesses. The serenity of the beach in the small village on the southern coast of Bahia provided a perfect setting for their intimate ceremony.

They made it a tradition to return to the same village every year. It became their sanctuary, a place where their love was celebrated and renewed. Each visit deepened their bond, the memories of their moonlit wedding blending with new adventures and shared moments by the sea.

Ten years later, during one of these trips, their love story took another beautiful turn. Roberta got pregnant. Nine months after that blessed visit, their child was born. They named her Luiza, a tribute to the song that Mauricio was playing when he first saw the love of his life.

Now, three decades later, Mauricio and Roberta still look at each other with the same adoration that sparked during their first conversation. Their home is filled with music, laughter and the memories of a love that began with a single note and grew into a symphony of a life well-lived.

