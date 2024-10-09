MOCHAKK AND MORE: GET TO KNOW THE DJS THAT ARE TRENDING RIGHT NOW

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

For the Tech House lovers, it has been two years since Pedro Maia, also known as Mochakk, started rising up among EDM music. Born and raised in Sorocaba, Brazil, he has been standing out as one of the biggest promises in the electronic music community. Although he is at such a young age, 25 years old, Mochakk never failed to show the public his exceptional talent, not only in his home country, but also internationally.

When he first blew up on TikTok in 2022, he shocked the public by mixing brazilian rhythms – especially funk – with electronic beats. In an interview to the Rolling Stone Brasil, the Dj made sure to say that the country has a really specific beat which is very different from any part of the world that “confuses the international audience and makes them love it”. Mochakk’s unique style, shown on music hits like “Jealous” and “Da Fonk”, proves that he’s capable of becoming one of the biggest names in the world of house music.

Besides his captivating beat drops, the Dj has also been known for his way of communicating, especially because he has a charismatic energy: dancing and interacting with his audience all along the sets, which makes him even more lovable. Pedro was able to do his own tour parties named “Mochakk Calling” bringing him closer to the fans with longer sets.

Mochakk has shown in lots of podcasts and interviews that he has an insatiable hunger for knowledge. Influenced by good genres of music, the Dj is changing the scenario showing that it is possible to mix a variety of sounds in one single music, among a lot of techniques and willines. These have been taking him, not only, to play at places like Ibiza – the biggest place for tech house DJs – Egypt, and Italy, but also took him to do B2B’s with huge names in the electronic community as Black Coffee and Vintage Culture.

If you enjoy Mochakk’s unique style, you are probably also going to like these 3 more DJs:

1 . KEINEMUSIK

Founded by three DJs, the German band is also a music record label and shows what is most modern in electronic music. On November 23, two parts of the trio are coming to São Paulo to make an incredible set which sold out in hours. You have definitely heard at least once of their hit “Move” released this year.

2. RüFUS DU SOL

The Australian trio, Rüfus du Sol, is focused on house music and have been showing their talent in all of their tracks. With 9.1 million listeners on Spotify the band is going to launch the new album soon – October 11 – which puts a lot of expectations on the public and the hope to succeed. With famous tracks, such as “Innerbloom” and “Sundream”, they are coming to Brazil for the next Lollapalooza.

3. BLACK COFFEE

As said before, Black Coffee is one of the biggest names in the electronic community and he has been trending a lot this year. It’s worth checking his history, mostly, the reason why he plays with one hand and still is capable of being awesome. His 2021 album Subconsciously is definitely a masterpiece.

