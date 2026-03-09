Missing Heated Rivalry? Here are X LGBTQIA+ shows to watch this season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The new sensation of the moment, from HBO MAX, Heated Rivalry talks about discovering sexuality, acceptance, mix of cultures and a lot more.

The boys Ilya Rozanov and Shane Hollander, hockey players who fell in love in the show and pass through a lot of situations and emotions together, stole our hearts from the very first episode till the last.

But, even though you’ve finished watching you’re still missing them? Catch those tips from other LGBTQIA+ shows for you to fill the void they’ve left.

SKAM

The Norwegian series is set in 2016 and every season explores a different character’s perspective.

The 3rd one, if you loved Heated Rivalry, will be your favorite. Why? Because we have Isak and Evan, the cutest gay couple from all shows from the 2010’s decade.

Isak, who appears on the other seasons too, meets Evan, in the corners of their school. Since this moment, Isak couldn´t take Evan off his head.

HEARTSTOPPER

This cute show, launched in 2022 on Netflix, based on their comics, is one of Gen Z’s favorites. In the series you´ll meet Nick Nelson, a lacrosse player who’s known nothing about his sexuality yet.

Meanwhile, Charlie, who faced a lot of bullying after coming out, meets Nick on the first day of their new shared class.

A friendship, in the beginning, which started only with “Hi´s”, turned into a great journey of discovering, for Nick, and a new way of seeing love, for Charlie.

YOUNG ROYALS

On this Netflix’s series, after a public scandal, the Prince of Sweden, Wilhelm, is sent to a prestigious boarding school to get on track. There, he meets Simon, who is a no-residential student, and has a completely different social background.

In the struggle to follow his royal duties or follow his heart, the show explores a lot of dualities and gives us anxiety and curiosity to know what will happen.

SHAMELESS

The 2014 production shows us the daily life of the Gallaghers, this big family that lives in the suburbs of Chicago.

This show isn’t focused especially on them, but has the storyline of Ian, the middle brother, and his relationship with Mickey, a boy from his neighbourhood -who is full of problems. In fact, I can’t deny that they are our LGBTQIA+ crown jewel.

Between fights, split offs and prison sentences (yes, you read right), this relationship has gained our attention since the first episode they appear together and makes us wanna watch even more.

It’s a different form, mainly because it’s a non-focused show of them, but I can assure that they will be special to you. And they have a lot of screen time, don´t worry.

_______________

