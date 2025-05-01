Micro-Retiring: Why Gen Z is Ditching the 9-to-5 and Living Life on Their Own Terms 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

The future is very uncertain and surely brings a lot of doubts for young adults about how life’s going to evolve and what path you will follow. Growing up with a perspective of living to work makes a big part of Gen Z‘s reflections and desire to break away from the conventional corporate lifestyle, where you have to be stuck at an office from 9 to 5 to “be successful”. That’s why this generation is trying to make a change and show the world how important a healthy work and life balance is.

What is Micro-retiring?

“Micro-retiring” is the idea of taking a career break, usually a few months’ pause, to rest and be able to do things outside of work such as traveling, pursuing new interests, relationships or taking care of your mental health. This movement has been growing and turning into a part of Gen Z’s lifestyle in recent years for different reasons, however it’s still very misunderstood by older generations who mistakenly believe that this means “not wanting to work”.

According to psychologist, career and life project mentor Margareth Cardoso, zoomers are actually in a transition period of realizations of what a successful life really is about. The idea of taking a breather to reconsider what you really want in your career is not new and has been in Gen X’s, Boomers and Millennials minds for years, however our generation is the one now breaking those stigmas through actions.

Margareth explains that Generation Z is definitely not detached from the real world and importance of purchase power, but they are in a process of understanding that “they don’t want to live in the function of money making”. For her, zoomers do understand the significance of having a job and are very willing to work but they “do not agree with the 20th century labor model” and prioritize boundaries.

The mentor highlights that, even though older generations still have the attachment of working at an office, the idea of having a better balance between your personal life and job is not exclusive to younger people. In fact, it has been proven to be effective for the development of careers across all age groups.

How does a more flexible career work?

Taking a break from everything like micro-retiring is not the only way you can make a more flexible living. Many zoomers are embracing a more flexible lifestyle, often by becoming a digital nomad or even their own businesses. That’s the case of Beatriz Mendes, a businesswoman that switched her lawyer career to be a designer and be in control of her own schedule.

During the last year of her law school graduation, Beatriz realized that maybe the traditional corporate culture was not something that fitted with her personal lifestyle and what she wanted for her future. Since she already worked with digital marketing and websites, alongside her law career, she started developing a plan to start her own business, Sangi Design, in the digital design industry.

Although running her own company gives her flexibility, including freedom over location and schedule, the Gen Z entrepreneur says she still works a lot – just without a fixed routine. Mendes considers that throughout the years, especially after the COVID pandemic, people have been realizing that “success goes beyond only paying the bills and following a traditional path.”

“Individuals are more interested in living on their own terms.” Beatriz Mendes – Sangi Desing

the downsides of having more freedom at work

Not having established working hours can make following a routine and managing your time harder if you don’t have the required discipline. The concept of being able to start and leave at any time can be as prejudicial as being at the office from 9 to 5.

Margareth Cardoso explains that some risks exist around this particular model- especially when it comes to separating work time from other life roles since having constant access to your job environment can lead to symptoms of tension and stress. Beatriz also mentioned this as a challenge she faces in her daily life, which motivated her to take a step further and rent a commercial room in order to separate better business from personal tasks.

The psychologist emphasizes that there’s still a long way ahead of adapting micro-retirement and another models of flexibility for work to find the best balance for Gen Z and everyone that wants to live life on their own terms. In that regard, both professionals are actively working on how to improve their connections with people and their personal boundaries when it comes to work.

The article above was edited by Camilly Vieira.

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero home page for more!