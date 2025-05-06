Met Gala 2025: Highlights from Fashion’s Biggest Night

With the arrival of May comes the most important night for fashion lovers: The Met Gala. The most exclusive and fashionable ball of the season, being held for over 20 years by no other than the icon herself, Anna Wintour.
The Gala is known for its themes, which guests have to match their outfits to. From exploring the weirdness in Camp to the dive into the classical American Style, the Met Gala themes are always known for being unique and niche. This year’s theme is no different, exploring history within fashion, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”, counting on an exhibit inspired by the 2009 book written by Professor Monica L. Miller.
The museum opens its doors to the luxurious guests of the ball every year, and within the infamous Met comes the most respected exhibit of haute couture. This year, the Met celebrates the impact and influence of black culture on fashion and debates the importance of this influence on tailoring and the building of character from the African diaspora.
Even though this exclusive event doesn’t let viewers come near the main party, the red carpet is the most important step to a great edition of the Met Gala. That’s why we’ve gathered some highlights of this season.
- The Centrepiece
-
Differently from other events, the Met Gala’s red carpet is rarely just red and can tell a lot about the vibe that we should expect from the guests.
This year’s stairs are navy blue, filled with narcissus flowers, and the infamous centrepiece is a huge re-reading of an art piece.
Inspired by the Cy Gaving painting, Untitled (Sky), the beautiful and delicate narcissus is everywhere this year.
- The Hosts
-
Every year, Anna Wintour chooses hosts for the special night, always diversifying from important people in the industry with good fashion sense.
This season, the hosts are very well-known figures: Colman Domingo, ASAP Rocky, Lewis Hamilton, and Pharrell Williams.
They opened the night and were received by a surprise: a gospel choir!
- The perfect tailoring needs to be made in the perfect tone
-
We all knew that tailoring would be ruling the Met this year, but not in the traditional way. We all know there’s nothing traditional about a Met Gala outfit, you need to outstand yourself to be noticed.
From guests wearing black and grey tailors to guests who came to change the idea that to be “classy”, you have to be wearing sober tones.
Among the classics, we find guests such as Kendall Jenner. The supermodel opted for a classic look, but took advantage of it by exploring an office siren aesthetic within the tradition of a tailor-made by the British designer, TorishéJu.
On the other hand, we have the guests who explored modernity inside the theme. A good example of that is Sabrina Carpenter. The singer not only wore a beautiful mahogany tailor, but also surprised by stepping away from the classic. She wore a tailor bodysuit, made entirely by Louis Vuitton.
When you think about this theme, neither red nor yellow comes to your mind. But when it comes to innovation, nothing is left out of the Met ball. The actress, Jodie Smith, wore a custom-made red look. Exploring texture and forms, designed by Daniel Lee, Burberry.
Last but not least, the legendary rapper, Lauryn Hill, came onto the carpet wearing a beautiful oversized tailor suit in yellow. Carrying an iconic blue Birkin bag.
Looking like a walking sunshine, Lauryn’s outfit had an oval form cape. The star has been named “the best dressed” of the night; the outfit was made by Emefa Cole.
- Honouring Legends
-
Every year, celebrities use fashion as a symbol to honour legends. This year, both Gigi Hadid and Sydney Sweeney chose outfits that celebrated someone special.
The supermodel, Gigi Hadid, was glowing in a golden Miu Miu dress. She paid her tribute to Josephine Baker, the first ever black actress to star in a Hollywood production.
Sydney Sweeney paid her tribute to Kim Novak by wearing a costumed Miu Miu dress by Miuccia Prada. Sydney will play Kim Novak later this year in a biographical movie about the actress’ life.
Both Gigi and Sydney have been criticised on the internet for not following the theme and wearing outfits that weren’t accord to the “dress code”. What do you think?
- The worst outfit?
-
Demi Moore showed up in a striped dress with an arch above her head. At first, no one knew what that was until she explained that she was dressed as a tie. Everyone saw that arch above her head and didn’t get the concept. After realising she’s dressed like a tie, you cannot unsee it. Designed by Thom Brown, the outfit was iconic and unusual.
- Formula 1 and Tailoring
-
The actor, Damson Idris, took advantage of the event to promote his next film, F1.
Damson showed up fully dressed as a Formula 1 driver, with the helmet, gloves, and the iconic jumpsuit.
He performed a stunt, tearing apart his first look, just to reveal the main outfit. No one has ever thought of seeing an F1 pilot outfit at the Met Gala red carpet, that’s for sure. Designed by Tommy Hilfiger.
- Rihanna’s Met Gala routine
-
With ASAP Rocky being one of this year’s hosts, of course, we were expecting to see his amazing wife, Rihanna.
When her husband arrived without her, fans started to question whether she would attend or not. Moments later, the paparazzi outside the hotel took pictures of a very pregnant Rihanna arriving.
The singer is expecting her third child with ASAP Rocky, and the news was delivered the night of the Met.
No one knows exactly what Rihanna was doing before getting ready, but we do know that she was the last to arrive on the blue carpet. The singer wore a classy look, but her belly was the accessory.
—————————————————————–
The article above was edited by Maria Clara Polcan.
Like this type of content? Check out Her Campus Cásper Líbero for more.