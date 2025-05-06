Met Gala 2025: Highlights from Fashion’s Biggest Night

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the arrival of May comes the most important night for fashion lovers: The Met Gala. The most exclusive and fashionable ball of the season, being held for over 20 years by no other than the icon herself, Anna Wintour.

The Gala is known for its themes, which guests have to match their outfits to. From exploring the weirdness in Camp to the dive into the classical American Style, the Met Gala themes are always known for being unique and niche. This year’s theme is no different, exploring history within fashion, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”, counting on an exhibit inspired by the 2009 book written by Professor Monica L. Miller.

The museum opens its doors to the luxurious guests of the ball every year, and within the infamous Met comes the most respected exhibit of haute couture. This year, the Met celebrates the impact and influence of black culture on fashion and debates the importance of this influence on tailoring and the building of character from the African diaspora.

Even though this exclusive event doesn’t let viewers come near the main party, the red carpet is the most important step to a great edition of the Met Gala. That’s why we’ve gathered some highlights of this season.

