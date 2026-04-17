Meet the Hockey Teams going to the NHL Playoffs

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The NHL playoffs will officially begin on Saturday, April 18, and are expected to end around the middle of June. Here is everything you need to know about the teams that are playing for this season’s Stanley Cup before the long awaited games begin.

WHAT ARE THE PLAYOFFS?

The hockey season begins with what we call the “pre-season” (during September to October), which are just exhibition games for evaluation. They serve mostly to get the players used to their teams, and results don’t interfere in scoring.

In October, the regular season starts, and that’s when the games truly begin. By next years’ April, each team will have played 82 games against all the others in the league, while accumulating scores to make it to the next round.

The famous playoffs (happening between April to June) are fan’s most anticipated part, where we have the knockout round with a set bracket format. Only the top three teams per division (Metropolitan, Atlantic, Central and Pacific) and two wild cards per conference (Eastern and Western) make it to the playoffs, which is defined by the points in the regular season.

So we have the 16 highest scoring teams in that season, who have to win the best of seven rounds against their opponent to get closer to the ultimate prize: the Stanley Cup.

METROPOLITAN DIVISION

Carolina Hurricanes (113 points)

Originally founded in 1972 at the WHA (World Hockey Association), they moved to the NHL in 1979 with the end of the first league. Since then, Carolina has only won one Stanley Cup, in the 2005-06 season.

The Hurricanes are led by the captain Jordan Stall #11 (C), alongside their main player and alternative captain Sebastian Aho #20 (C).

With an elite tactical system and great puck possession, they are great contestants to win the Cup, if they are able to get over their difficulty in decisive moments. The Carolina Hurricanes will go against the Ottawa Centaurs in the first round of the playoffs.

2. Pittsburgh Penguins (98 points)

One of the six teams created in the 1967 expansion. They have won five Stanley Cups, two led by Mario Lemieux and the other three by Sidney Crosby. In 2007, Crosby #87 (C) was announced as the team’s new captain, becoming, at the age of 19, the youngest captain in the NHL and most valuable player of the Penguins.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are anchored by their “Core Trio” of veterans: Crosby, Evgeni Malkin #71 (C), and Kris Letang #58 (D). They also count with Erik Karlsson #65 (Defense), who is currently the team MVP, and Bryan Rust #17 (Right Wing).

They bring an efficient attack line and years worth of experience, but current injuries and relying on an older roster might set them back. Pittsburgh’s first game will have the Philadelphia Flyers as their opponent.

3. Philadelphia Flyers (98 points)

Also as part of the 1967 NHL expansion, they were the first new team to win a Stanley Cup, in 1973-74, and again in the next season. Besides the amazing start in the league, the Flyers haven’t won since.

They count with Sean Couturier #14 (C) as their captain since 2024, Travis Konecny #11 (RW) as highest scorer, the star acquisition Trevor Zegras #46 (C) and Dan Vladar #80 (G), who stabilizes their net.

The team’s intensity and physicality are their strengths, but, with a low offensive production, they are in a tense territory for the playoffs. Philadelphia is going to play against the Pittsburgh Penguins for their first game.

ATLANTIC DIVISION

Buffalo Sabres (109 points)

Founded in 1970, the Sabres are mostly known for never winning a Stanley Cup before. They made it to the finals twice, but lost both in 1975 and 1999. This year, fans hope the cycle will be broken and Buffalo will finally win the Cup, since they ended their streak of being out of the playoffs for 14 seasons straight, becoming a big surprise for the 2025-26 season.

This miracle season of the Sabres is being led by Rasmus Dahlin #26 (D), first place draft and captain since 2024. They also count heavily on their star player: Tage Thompson #72 (C).

They present a creative attack and young talent, which can lead to great results if they can solve their goalies inconsistency problems. The Buffalo Sabres will first have the Boston Bruins as their opponents.

2. Tampa Bay Lightning (106 points)

As part of an expansion beginning at the 1992–1993 hockey season, the Tampa Bay Lightning has three Stanley Cups that were all achieved in the last couple of decades.

In the roster, we have Victor Hedman #77 (D), the teams’ captain since 2024, Nikita Kucherov #86 (RW), the second player with most points in the league (130), and Jake Guentzel #59 (C). There’s also Tampa Bay’s most valuable player in high-stakes games: Andrei Vasilevskiy #88 (G).

With many strengths, such as dominance of the power plays, an elite attack and playoff experience, the Lightning is a great contender to win the Cup. Though their slow defense and dependence on the veterans can be problems in ensuring the team’s victory. The Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Montreal Canadians in the first round.

3. Montreal Canadiens (106 points)

At 117 years old, the Canadiens are the oldest professional hockey team. They’ve never stayed out of the NHL and are part of the “Original Six“. Even though they are the most successful team in the league, having the record of 24 Stanley Cups, Montreal hasn’t won since 1992-93, which is disappointing for the new fans.

The current captain (since 2022) is Nick Suzuki #14 (C), the youngest that Montreal has ever had and the main player of the team, 6th in scoring with 101 points.

An impressive youth rising and their unmatched velocity are the reason why they are going to the playoffs, but if their defense keeps being inconsistent, which could make getting to the Stanley Cup a harder process. In the first game, the Canadiens will go against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

WILD CARDS – EASTERN CONFERENCE

Boston Bruins (100 points)

Created in 1924, the Bruins are the oldest hockey team in the US, and part of the “Original Six”. They have six Stanley Cups, tied at fourth for the teams with most titles in the NHL.

For the 2025-26 season, Boston didn’t name a captain, choosing instead to have a leadership group with the following alternative captains: David Pastrnak #88 (RW), Charlie McAvoy #73 (D) and Hampus Lindholm #27 (D). Alongside them, another key player to the team is Jeremy Swayman #1 (G), who had an incredible performance at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Games.

They have a solid defensive system and unique team motivation, but with their offensive line decreasing and the roster getting older, these playoffs could be uncertain for them. The Boston Bruins are playing against the Buffalo Sabres in game one of the playoffs.

Ottawa Senators (99 points)

The original team was founded in 1883, and participated in the NHL from 1917 to 1934, winning 11 Stanley Cups. Later in 1990, the new franchise was created and has been very successful since, making it to the playoffs on 16 out of 18 seasons, but haven’t won any Cups yet.

The Senators are led by Brady Tkachuk #7 (LW), nominated captain in 2021. Their best scoring player is Tim Stützle #18 (C), and the team also relies on the talent of Jake Anderson #85 (D).

Presenting a strong young core and a great offensive potential, Ottawa would be one of the best contestants to win the Cup if it wasn’t for their high irregularity and many defensive errors. In the first round, the Ottawa Senators are up against the Carolina Hurricanes.

CENTRAL DIVISION

Colorado Avalanche (121 points)

The team was created back in 1972, incorporated into the NHL in 1979 and, in 1994-95, sold and transferred to Denver, becoming the Colorado Avalanche. They are the only active team that won every time they made it to the Finals, in 1995-96, 2000-01 and in 2021-22.

Their captain, Gabriel Landeskog #92 (LW), has been leading the team for over a decade (2012). Their biggest player is Nathan Mackinnon #29 (C), first with most goals (53) in this season and third with the most points (127).

The Avalanche is known for their explosive attacks and having star athletes in their peak. They are the team with most points in the regular season and were the first to clinch a playoff spot. It’s expected that they’ll go very far, even with a high dependence on their top line.

Colorado Avalanche is facing the Los Angeles Kings first.

2. Dallas Stars (112 points)

During the NHL expansion, the Minnesota North Stars was created, but in 1993, the team was moved to Dallas, Texas. They have only one Stanley Cup led by Mike Modano in the 1998-99 season, but have been a consistent contender.

The team is mostly led by two forwards: the captain Jamie Benn #14 (LW) – since 2013 – , and the highest scoring player Jason Robertson #21 (LW).

Dallas has great efficiency and an offensive profundity that gives them higher chances to win their second Cup. But teams with inconsistent defense rarely get that far into the playoffs, since it is a crucial part of winning knockout rounds. They are up against the Minnesota Wild in the first round of playoffs.

3. Minnesota Wild (104 points)

From “the state of hockey”, the Wilds were created in 1997 (after being teamless for seven seasons), but only started playing in 2000-01, and have never won a Stanley Cup.

In 2025, Minnesota made their most significant trade, giving three players and the first pick in the 2026 draft, in exchange of Quinn Hughes #43 (D): previous captain of the Canucks and the player with most minutes on the ice (27:44), as well as being considered one of the best defenseman in the league.

Led by Jared Spurgeon #46 (D), the team has names such as with Kirill Kaprizov #97 (LW) and Matt Boldy #12 (LW). They have amazing consistency and balance of defense and attack, buty their biggest flaw is not having a decisive star on the team for crucial moments. At their first game, the Minnesota Wild will have the Dallas Stars as their opponent.

PACIFIC DIVISION

Vegas Golden Knights (95 points)

In their debut season (2017-18), the Golden Knights had the best performance for a new team, reaching their first playoffs with 51 wins. Since then, the only time they didn’t make it to the playoffs was in 2021-22, and in the 2022-23 they won the Stanley Cup.

Mark Stone #61 (RW) was named the first captain in the team’s history, in 2021. Vegas also has names such as the high scoring forward Jack Eichel #9 (C) and defensemen Shea Theodore #27 (D) and Noah Hanifin #15 (D).

With a recent title and the depth of the team, they have great chances in the playoffs if they manage current injuries and their oscillation. For their first playoff game, the Vegas Golden Knights will face the Utah Mammoths.

2. Edmonton Oilers (93 points)

As one of the WHA franchises, the Oilers first season was in 1972-73, and became part of the NHL in 1979. The team has a total of five Stanley Cups, and four of those were led by the all time legend, Wayne Gretzky.

After the 2006 Final, Edmonton went on a bad luck streak and missed the playoffs for 10 seasons. Finally, their luck changed with 16 first-round selections in the 2007 to 2019 drafts. Between them was their captain since 2016 and best player: Connor Mcdavid #97 (C) – first in this season’s with a scoring of 138 points.

The Oilers have an extraordinary attack and power play dominance, but their fragile defense and inconsistent goalies are setting them back. The Edmonton Oilers are playing with the Anaheim Ducks in round one.

3. Anaheim Ducks (92 points)

Back in 1993-94, the Mighty Ducks were an expansion team founded by the Walt Disney Company. When sold in 2005, the name was changed to Anaheim Ducks. They made it to the finals twice, and won the Stanley Cup in 2007, becoming the first Californian team to do so.

Radko Gudas #7 (D) has been the Ducks’ captain since 2024. The young core stars Leo Carlsson #91 (C), Cutter Gauthier #61 (LW), and Jackson LaCombe #2 (D) are a big part of the team’s success, as well as Lukas Dostal #1 (G), who is critical for their defense.

The previously young promising athletes are their strongest points, but the team is still full of inconsistency, which could harm their chances of going further in the playoffs. In the first game, the Anaheim Ducks will be up against the Edmonton Oilers.

WILD CARDS – WESTERN CONFERENCE

Utah Mammoth (92 points)

The most recent team in the NHL (2024), after the Arizona Coyotes’ relocation. Due to tight schedules, the Mammoths played their first season with a temporary name (Utah Hockey Club) and identity.

Utah’s first captain, nominated in 2024, is Clayton Keller #9 (RW), a finalist for the Calder Trophy who won gold with Team USA at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. The team also has main athletes: JJ Peterka #77 (RW), Dylan Guenther #11 (RW) and Karel Vejmelka #70 (G).

They have a young roster with much potential, but without a lot of competitiveness, their chances of going far in the playoffs aren’t big. The Utah Mammoth opponent in round one will be the Vegas Golden Knights.

Los Angeles Kings (90 points)

The first ever hockey team in a hot climate city, created in 1967. The Kings’ first success phase only began after hiring Wayne Gretzky, considered the best hockey player, in 1988. The team qualified to the playoffs 24 times, but only won a Stanley Cup in the 2011-12 season.

Anze Kopitar #11 (C) has been their captain for a decade now. Under his leadership, we have the star player Adrian Kempe #9 (RW), Quinton Byfield #55 (RW) and Brandt Clarke #92 (D).

LA has an organized defense, but their limited attack can bring issues during the playoffs, where every game has to be played decisively. The Los Angeles Kings are facing the Colorado Avalanche for their first game.

DON’T MISS IT!

The games will be transmitted by ESPN, SportsNet and TVA Sports, starting this Saturday, April 18, according to the posted schedule for the first round:

It will be an intense time for the hockey world, where anyone could end up winning the Stanley Cup, so keep an eye on the schedule and don’t miss your team’s games!

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This article was edited by Mariana Camargo Aguiar.

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