From Madonna to Sabrina Carpenter: The uneven rules of desire in Pop culture

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s no surprise that Sabrina Carpenter is a symbol of sexuality. She’s proven that time and time again through her albums, and this time is no different. “Man’s Best Friend” arrived to solidify that title for the singer, who continues to leave her signature mark on her music.

For those who follow her, it’s clear that humor, irony, and sarcasm are never left out of her lyrics. Tackling desire, heartbreak and exhaustion with men who seem like Prince Charming but turn out to be just frogs. Of course, Sabrina brings out the other side of femininity in her new album: the one we think about but don’t talk about it. Or maybe just whisper to our best friend – a women’s sexuality.

And that’s exactly what made her famous – all that freedom and the way she voices people’s unspoken thoughts. However, Sabrina found herself walking a fine line between love and hate from the public, who have started getting uncomfortable with the way she expresses herself. But is she really going too far, or do people just not understand her performances? Is she the problem or… is it society? Afterall, why does women being comfortable with their sexuality bother society so much?

Women and Sexuality

Although Sabrina is a symbol to this generation when it comes to this topic, we can’t overlook other names that have represented female sexuality before her. One of them is Madonna, who faced backlash for her controversial music video for “Justify My Love“. The song’s theme blends eroticism and romance, while the video featured sexual scenes that, at the time, were considered highly provocative.

Ariana Grande is another artist who’s been through the same thing. She often talks about sex in her songs – such as the single “34+35” – and has faced backlash for releasing more sensual music videos and openly expressing female desire.

Just like Sabrina, who has spoken out about the topic and thrown shade at those who criticize her music, Ariana also didn’t hold back when responding to people complaining about her songs. Back in 2016, she used her X, formerly Twitter, to respond to some haters:

“You’re literally saying that if we dress a certain way, we belong to you. But we don’t! It’s our right to express ourselves. We are not objects or prizes. We are queens.” – Ariana Grande

Men and Sexuality

If it’s unacceptable when women do it, why are men treated differently? One example is The Weeknd, who often talks about the same topics as Sabrina in his songs. “Lost in the Fire”, for instance, is about him telling one of his flings that he wants her to stay while also pointing out everything he wants to do sexually with her.

Or even Justin Timberlake, who has made several songs about being with women or how sexy they are. One example is “SexyBack”, which also contains sexual desires.

While women are seen as over-the-top, vulgar, or even “sluts” for talking about these topics, men are viewed as sex symbols and attractive. Feel the difference?

Well, you can clearly see there’s a difference in how society treats what men are allowed to do versus what women aren’t allowed to do. So, I ask you: WHY does women being comfortable with their sexuality bother society so much?

__________

The article above was edited by Maryanna Arison.

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero home page for more!