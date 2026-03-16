Lynn Painter: Get to Know Your New Favorite BookTok Author

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In recent years, BookTok — TikTok’s vibrant reading community — has evolved from a passing trend into a powerful force within the publishing industry. It has become one of the most effective channels for promoting books, even propelling classics like White Nights by Fyodor Dostoevsky back onto bestseller lists. Among the authors who emerged from this digital space, Lynn Painter occupies a distinctive place: she is widely celebrated for her lighthearted romances with guaranteed happy endings — the literary equivalent of the most beloved romantic comedies.

Her novels engage directly with classic romance tropes, yet reconstruct them with self-awareness and a touch of irony. She adds a deeply personal layer to each of her heroines, ensuring that they feel both relatable and emotionally authentic. Rather than avoiding clichés, Lynn embraces them (unapologetically and in her own way) which is precisely what makes her stories so popular. So, let’s get to know her a little better.

Who is Lynn Panter?

Before her literary fame, Painter did not follow an obvious path toward the common publishing success. She began college intending to become a teacher and spent years working in jobs she has openly described as “boring,” using writing as a creative outlet. A mother of five — Cassidy, Tyler, Matt, Joe, and Kate — and married to Kevin, who she has cited as inspiration for many of her male protagonists, she balanced a day job, family life, and an unwavering desire to tell stories.

In interviews, she often shares straightforward advice for aspiring writers: you have to make time to write. “Finding” time, she says, is difficult, the key is to reserve moments for it intentionally and protect those moments from any interruption. Her secret, quite literally, is simply to start typing.

The turning point of her career came in 2021 with the publication of Better Than the Movies, a young adult romance that quickly found a highly engaged audience on BookTok. Beyond its commercial success, the novel solidified the aesthetic Lynn had envisioned for her work: stories that feel like cinematic rom-coms, but on the page. She has openly stated that her goal was to write a romantic comedy that genuinely feels like a movie, deliberately incorporating the genre’s “tried-and-true” tropes.

Her love for romance stories is both evident and contagious. Among her favorite novels are The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood, Weather Girl by Rachel Lynn Solomon, The Soulmate Equation by Christina Lauren — along with virtually everything Christina has published. When asked about her favorite tropes, she rarely chooses just one: fake dating, enemies-to-lovers, only-one-bed, friends-to-lovers, “he hates everyone but her”… For Lynn, the charm of romance lies in revisiting these beloved formulas and infusing them with new nuance.

Her cinematic influence is equally apparent in the romantic comedies she adores. Unable to choose a single favorite, even comparing it to picking a favorite child, she often mentions 10 Things I Hate About You, You’ve Got Mail, Notting Hill, Bridget Jones’s Diary, and The Holiday. That nostalgic late ’90s and early 2000s rom-com energy — witty banter, charming awkwardness, and grand romantic gestures — is unmistakable in her prose.

With her adult romance debut, Mr. Wrong Number, followed by The Love Wager, she expanded her readership beyond YA while maintaining her signature humor, albeit with a slightly spicier tone.

Critical recognition soon accompanied commercial success. In 2024, Lynn won the Goodreads Choice Awards in the Young Adult category for Betting on You, cementing her place among today’s most relevant romance authors. Beyond fiction, she is also a columnist for the Omaha World-Herald, where she writes about family life and parenting — proof that her keen observation of human relationships extends well beyond her novels.

One of her most praised stylistic strengths is her ability to address heavier themes, such as grief, with lightness and emotional realism. Even when navigating vulnerability, her stories preserve a sense of hope — the comforting belief that, despite imperfections and flaws, we are still capable of loving and being loved.

At the heart of her work lies a simple definition that perhaps explains her success: for Lynn Painter, writing is “daydreaming on paper.” A voracious reader since childhood, she describes the best part of being an author as living other lives, experiencing different realities, and quietly observing relationships — much like she does as a reader. From Liz Buxbaum to Olivia Marshall, her mains are romantics at heart, emotionally honest, and unapologetically hopeful. And perhaps that is what makes her, for so many readers, their new favorite BookTok author.

Another charming detail about her novels is that Lynn often curates playlists for her couples. Music becomes an additional emotional layer in her love stories, ranging from Taylor Swift to Indila — carefully selected soundtracks that resonate directly with each narrative.

Now, here’s a closer look at some of her most beloved titles on TikTok:

Better Than the Movies

The novel that placed Lynn Painter firmly on BookTok’s radar follows Liz Buxbaum, a hopeless romantic convinced her life should unfold like a perfect early-2000s rom-com. When her childhood crush returns to town, Liz decides she needs help winning him over — and that help comes from the very neighbor she swore to despise. Packed with pop culture references, a carefully curated soundtrack, and delicious enemies-to-lovers tension, the book reads like a heartfelt tribute to classic romantic comedies.

The Do-Over

What if the worst Valentine’s Day of your life simply… repeated itself? With a light time-loop twist, this YA romance blends teenage drama, family secrets, and a tender coming-of-age arc. Through Emilie and Nick’s journey, the story explores frustration, vulnerability, and the realization that sometimes a “do-over” is less about fixing a bad day and more about learning to see it differently.

Mr. Wrong Number

Her first adult romance begins with an irresistible premise: a text sent to the wrong number that evolves into anonymous flirting. As the protagonist navigates personal chaos — including accidentally setting her apartment building on fire while burning her ex’s letters — she finds unexpected comfort in a mysterious digital connection. The charm lies in the witty exchanges, slow-burn tension, and gradual emotional revelation.

The Love Wager

Here, Painter fully embraces contemporary adult romance. After heartbreak, Hallie declares herself done with love — until she begins texting Jack, who shares her cynicism. What starts as a playful agreement to prove relationships are overrated quickly grows complicated. With fake dating elements and escalating tension, the novel delivers mature protagonists, sharper conflicts, and the humor readers expect.

Betting on You

In this beloved YA romance, two teenagers meet in an awkward situation, exchange memorable barbs, and part ways, only to reunite years later, older yet still fiercely competitive. Built on witty dialogue, playful bets, and undeniable chemistry, the story delivers a spirited enemies-to-lovers dynamic. The novel’s success was further solidified by its Goodreads Choice Award win.

Fake Skating

Her most recent release follows Dani, a figure skater, and Alec, a hockey player, who agree to fake a relationship for mutual benefit within the competitive world of sports. Childhood friends separated by circumstance, they reunite during their senior year of high school when Dani returns to Minnesota amid her parents’ divorce. As she reconnects with Alec — no longer the shy boy she once knew but now a hockey star — old feelings resurface under the icy tension of ambition, memory, and unresolved emotion.

Bonus: What’s Next?

According to fan speculation, Lynn’s upcoming novel may center on academic rivals at a prestigious preparatory school in New York City — likely delivering a dark-academia-flavored enemies-to-lovers YA romance filled with sharp banter and intense chemistry. While official details remain unconfirmed, anticipation is already high among readers eager for her next cinematic love story.

Ultimately, Lynn Painter’s success goes beyond viral moments on BookTok. By combining classic romance tropes with sharp dialogue, and a distinctly cinematic tone, she has built a body of work that resonates strongly with contemporary readers. Whether writing young adult or adult romance, her stories deliver humor, vulnerability, and the comforting promise of a happy ending, elements that continue to secure her place as one of the most recognizable voices in modern romantic fiction!

_______________

The article above was edited by Maria Clara Polcan.

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero home page for more!