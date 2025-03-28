This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

The current president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, took office on January 1st, 2023. Until now, his government is not looking so great. The Brazilian population is disappointed with these 2 years and 3 months of Lula’s actions – or their lack of. Between 103 promises made by the president, about subjects like economics, politics, health and social aspects, only 28% of those have been concluded.

There are some actions made by Lula that could be really beneficial for the Brazilian population, like the “Pé-de-Meia” program. That aims to provide financial support for the young adults that can’t afford finishing high school. But, generally speaking, the current government has yet to do anything that can really be remembered in the next few years.

“This government lacked substance. There were no measures that would really make a difference in people’s lives”, said the political scientist André César, graduated in political science and philosophy from UNICAMP, in an interview for this article.

“The only concrete promise that l believe Lula has made, back in 2022, during the elections, was to take Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil’s former president, down”, said the political scientist. And, in the end, Lula did, in fact, accomplish that.

What can Lula do in these last 1 year and 8 months in office?

There are a few actions that the president did start, but are still progressing slowly. One of those is the reversal of the privatization of Petrobras, a Brazilian oil company. Besides, a really big promise made by the president, the most urgent, as he said, and that it’s still in development, is Brazil’s withdrawal from the hunger map.

When questioned about what we can expect for Lula’s next actions, and what he can still do in these following months in office, André César said “I don’t see much that he can still do. Perhaps try to fight food inflation and the increase of the interest rates”.

A proposition made by Brazil – Lula – during one of the G20 meetings can be really beneficial for the end, or at least to reduce, the world’s hunger. The Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty, which reunites 82 countries, was officially published on November 18, 2024. President Lula said that it’s very important that all the countries reunite so that this goal is accomplished.

Why is Lula’s 3rd mandate going so bad?

“Lula is frozen in time”, said the interviewee. André explained that, in his opinion, Lula doesn’t understand the country that we live in, and its population.The president doesn’t see that, after almost 15 years since his last mandate, people’s wishes changed, along with Brazil’s needs.

“The young adults want, nowadays, to work for themselves, even if it’s in a company of their own, or as an uber driver”, completed the political scientist. Therefore, as long as Lula doesn’t acknowledge that he has to adapt his own wishes and wants according to Brazil’s, and start listening to his people, his government might as well be forgotten in time.

Therefore, it is to be expected that until the next elections nothing very important changes in Brazil. The remaining hope is that the next Brazilian presidents will have the ability to understand the country that they rule, and their needs.

