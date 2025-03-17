Looking for your first internship? Here are 10 tips

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Finding your first internship can feel intimidating, but with the right approach, you can make the process peaceful and more rewarding.

The first step is defining your career goals and researching the topics that interest you the most. Participating in competitions and extracurricular activities can be an advantage, as well as maintaining good grades. It is important to choose the location and type of internship you want and to start working on your resume as soon as possible.

Staying alert to emails and social media so you don’t miss good opportunities and applying early can increase your chances. Being prepared for interviews is essential, as is being persistent and not letting rejections discourage you. Every experience is a chance to learn and grow. Keep calm. We are here to help you on this journey.

Let’s go step by step:

Where can you find your first internship?

Job boards or social media

The platforms Handshake, Indeed, LinkedIn, and Idealist are good examples of where to start. They are simple to use, and you can find courses and videos on how to use them on the internet. They are useful for people to reach you easily, network, stay updated with industry trends, and become global.

Forums or fairs

It is your opportunity to meet professionals and other employees face-to-face. It’s time to clear all your doubts. Showing your curriculum and presenting yourself is precious in this case because if you leave a positive impression, you have a great chance of landing an internship or a job.

University Career Services

Your university’s career service office can be a valuable resource. They often have direct connections with companies looking for interns and can help you with resume building and interview preparation.

Company website

It’s faster sometimes, and if you know how to research well, you can match your skills and interests with a company.

Working in your curriculum/CV

Be objective, clear, and original

When writing your curriculum, it’s important to be clear and objective because time is money nowadays. It’s highly recommended to use only 1 page and do not lie! According to New College of the Humanities (NCH), recruiters spent only three minutes and fourteen seconds looking over an application, and 20 percent of 860 discarded a CV before getting to the end. Spelling mistakes, grammatical errors, and overly casual language can be deal-breakers.

Contact

Providing clear and accurate contact information is essential. Make sure your email and phone number are up-to-date, and check them regularly so you don’t miss any important opportunities. Double-check the details to ensure companies reach the right person—you wouldn’t want to lose a chance due to a simple mistake.

Professional experiences

More experience is great, but quality matters just as much as quantity. Winning “Best Work” at your elementary school science fair? Probably not the most relevant. Again, keep it concise and focus on what truly adds value to the role you’re applying for—hiring managers don’t have time to sift through unnecessary details. Be objective and highlight what counts!

Additional Qualifications

You will need a good photo for people to recognize you, including relevant courses, certifications, languages spoken, and awards. If additional documentation is required, make sure to provide it in a professional format.

Example of a curriculum:

You can find many examples of good curriculums on apps like Canva and Pinterest.

Interview preparation

There Are No “Correct” Answers

It is always good to remember that in an interview, they aren’t looking for the “right” answer. Instead, they want to understand your thought process, problem-solving skills, and how you approach different situations. Be authentic and confident in your responses.

Be prepared

Demonstrating interest, confidence, and professionalism is the basis of any interview. Take the time to research the company so you can speak knowledgeably about its values and goals. Paying attention to punctuality and arriving on time shows respect for the interviewer’s schedule. While it’s natural to feel nervous, try to remain calm and composed; projecting confidence can make a great impression. For the interview, try to use something casual yet professional, ensuring you look polished without drawing attention to flashy accessories or vibrant colors.

Common Interview Questions:

The best way to nail an interview is to be prepared for any type of question!

How do you see yourself in 10 years?

What are your professional goals?

What are your hard and soft skills?

What points do you think you should improve?

How can you contribute to the company?

Why did you choose our company or this internship?

Ready, steady, go!

Finding your first internship may seem challenging, but with preparation and persistence, you will increase your chances of success. Every step of the process, from researching opportunities to acing your interview, is a learning experience that brings you closer to your career goals. Stay proactive, keep refining your approach, and don’t be discouraged by setbacks. The right opportunity will come at the right time.

Good luck!

