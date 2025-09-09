Lindsay Lohan and more: these actresses love method dressing on the red carpet 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You’ve probably seen some celebrities killing it with their red carpet looks. However, some actresses like to take it a step further and add fun nods to their own movies, shows, and projects, doing something called method dressing.

That’s exactly the case with Lindsay Lohan, who showed up on the Freakier Friday red carpet wearing a pretty nostalgic outfit! She wore a purple dress with lace details, very similar to the one she wore at the end of the first Freaky Friday movie, released back in 2003. By rocking the look years later, the actress brought back something we all love: nostalgia references!

lindsay lohan in custom ludovic de saint sernin paying homage to her purple mandalay dress in freaky friday pic.twitter.com/0cTsG9DnBf — ModernGurlz (@ModernGurlzz) July 31, 2025

Besides Lindsay, other celebs also love adding a special touch to their looks. Check out some examples below!

zendaya

It’s no secret that Zendaya loves bringing her movies to the red carpet. She’s done it plenty of times, like in the Spider-Man trilogy, the movie Challengers and the Dune franchise.

By oppting for bold looks inspired by her characters and the overall aesthetic of her films, she always grabs attention on the red carpet. Check out some of her standout outfits:

Spider-Man

Challengers

Dune

Barbie: the movie

We can’t deny that Barbie: The Movie was a phenomenon in 2023. The world’s most famous doll got her own film, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken. But beyond the movie itself, what really caught viewers’ attention was the whole season of promotions and award shows surrounding the production.

The reason? Margot Robbie went all out with the references, recreating several of Barbie’s most iconic and memorable looks!

Fans definitely noticed, and the idea was so well-received that it even spilled over into movie theater audiences, that often showed up wearing pink outfits, paying tribute to Barbie’s signature color.

jenna ortega

Another actress who loves referencing on the red carpet is Jenna Ortega! She took advantage of the Wednesday premiere to wear outfits inspired by her character from The Addams Family, who recently got a Netflix series starring her.

Using black tones and staying true to the character, she appeared at events almost like a real-life version of her role

wicked

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are another dynamic duo to add to the list. Playing Glinda and Elphaba in Wicked, respectively, they nailed the looks on the red carpet. They brought not only references, but also signature colors and styles that perfectly fit their roles.

As Glinda, Ariana wore pink, yellow, and light blue, along with large, layered dresses made of tulle.

But Cynthia took a different route.

Just like Elphaba, the actress chose unique dresses, mostly in black and green.

Check out the two together:

FERNANDA TORRES

Fernanda Torres also embraced method dressing to promote her film, I’m Still Here. The plot tells the true story of Eunice Paiva, who had to cope with the disappearance of her husband, Rubens Paiva, after he was taken by the military during the Brazilian dictatorship.

Given the serious context, Fernanda chose to wear more formal clothing, with modern cuts and neutral tones, in order to honor the story of the Paiva family and of Eunice. In an interview with the G1 news portal, the actress’s stylist commented: “The outfit must not, under any circumstances, be excessive. The film deals with a tragedy that was almost forgotten, and the wardrobe needs to respect and honor that story.”

With the examples above, you can see that method dressing goes far beyond simple reference. It can bring fun, hidden easter eggs, and even tell a parallel story. Were you already familiar with the concept?

