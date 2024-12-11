Learning a new language is hard, but here are some tips that can help you

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

These days it’s not just people interested in living in another country who need to learn a new language. This skill has also begun to be in demand in professional life, so here are some tips for learning a new language.

Use an App

With the hustle and bustle of everyday life, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to find the time to take lessons in a new language. So one way out of this situation is to download apps like Duolingo or Babbel.

These apps allow you to do activities at any time of the day. Although you won’t be able to converse with another person, they help you learn grammar and vocabulary.

Watch movies in the original language

One tip people love is to watch content in its original language. As well as helping with pronunciation, it can also help you better understand the accent and culture of the country.

Many people like to watch a movie in the original language with the subtitles in the same language. However, if you don’t feel confident enough to take this step, you can use subtitles in your native tongue and the audio in the original to get what’s going on.

Talking to someone

Often when we start to learn a new language we don’t feel confident talking to someone who is fluent in it for fear of making a mistake and making a fool of ourselves.

As it’s important to practice speaking, one tip is to find a family member or friend who is also learning the language so that you feel more comfortable talking about anything without fear of making mistakes. By sharing this experience, you may also feel more motivated to learn.

Avoid translation

Nowadays it is very common to have contact with more than one language, after all, the world is becoming increasingly globalized. Whether it’s news or content on social networks, we always end up finding information in a different language

That is why it’s very important not to translate international information when it reaches you, but to try as much as possible to understand the meaning in the native language so that you can practice it throughout the day and not just at specific times.

