Lady Gaga in Brazil! Get inspired by these looks to wear at the show

Wanna look great in Lady Gaga’s show? Check out these outfit tips to watch her performance.

In February 2025, Lady Gaga was announced to sing in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for the second time since 2017. The free concert will happen on May 3rd, at Copacabana beach.

If you’re her fan and would like to enjoy the show with style, check out these looks to get inspired!

Mayhem Looks

As Lady Gaga is coming to Brazil to release her new album “Mayhem”, getting inspired by her clips is a good option to go to the show! Look some great ideas:

“Abracadabra” red jumpsuit

The outstanding red dress from “Abracadabra”, created by the brand Vex Clothing in collaboration with Fancy Monkeys, is a good outfit to be inspired by! The red cape, also featured in the video, adorned with nails, was made by the New York designer brand Renee Masomian.

You can adapt it however you like. It can have short sleeves or a short size, for example, so you can be more comfortable at the beach.

“Disease” all black outfit

If you want to go for a mysterious look, wearing all black can be the perfect choice for you! Inspired by the “Disease” clip, it’s possible to pair a black skirt with a black cropped or a corset, for example. If you like, using a mask can also be iconic for the show!

Retro look

In the clip “Die with a Smile”, with the singer Bruno Mars, Gaga’s styling was done by stylist duo Chloe & Chenelle with assistance by Alex Bullock and Justin Ramirez. Inspired by that outfit, using blue and red clothes or a country style is perfect to watch the concert.

Old LADY Gaga’s era

Now, if you want to feel nostalgic at Gaga’s show, get inspired by these looks:

“Bad romance” white outfit

Just like in her clip, wearing a sparkly white cropped paired with a sparkly short is a great way to remember one of the biggest songs in history.

“Poker face” leather jumpsuit

This remarkable outfit demonstrates confidence and power, especially when used with the sparkly black glasses. It was designed by Gaga and turned into reality by the Haus of Gaga in collaboration with Muto-Little Costumes.

Her iconic mask can be adapted into black sunglasses with sparkles. You can do it by yourself, using simple materials.

“Million Reasons” pink look

Her famous pink hat, custom-made by Harvy Santos and inspired by his signature Dale hat from the “Rain Rein Reign” collection, can be matched with a dress, a suit or with pants in the same color.

Remember you can wear all these looks with some good makeup or a remarkable wig, just as Gaga does! The most important thing is being comfortable and feeling pretty!

This article above was edited by Brisa Kunichiro.

