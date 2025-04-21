Kim Soo-hyun and why is it so hard for men to be cancelled in the Korean industry

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Kim Soo-hyun, one of South Korea’s most beloved actors, is a prime example of how men in the Korean entertainment industry often face fewer consequences for public controversies compared to their female counterparts. With a career spanning over a decade, Kim’s notable roles in hit dramas like Moon Embracing the Sun and It’s Okay to Not Be Okay have cemented his status as a top-tier star.

However, beyond his acting talent, Kim’s enduring popularity sheds light on a broader societal issue in South Korea: the difficulty of “canceling” male celebrities, particularly when compared to the often harsher treatment of women.

This contrast became even clearer after the recent controversy involving his romantic relationship with actress Kim Sae-ron, who passed away on February 16. Following the incident, several international brands, including the luxury fashion house Prada, severed ties with him. Despite this, Kim continues to receive overwhelming support from fans, highlighting the resilience of his public image in the face of scandal.

Everybody needs a friend like Jung Hae-in ❤️



Hats off to Jung Hae-in for being real, true and best brother-like to Kim Soo-hyun. He keeps losing followers each day, and yet he's still standing and believing with KSH. Brothers for life indeed.#KimSooHyun #JungHaeIn pic.twitter.com/ilqYdm4Gby — Yashfa⭒ (@gllow_yashfa) April 11, 2025

The scandal

The tragic death of actress Kim Sae-ron has cast a long shadow over South Korea’s entertainment industry, bringing to light serious allegations involving Kim Soo-hyun. While initially denying any romantic involvement, Kim’s agency, Gold Medalist, later confirmed that the two had been in a relationship from 2019 to 2020, a period when Kim Sae-ron was of legal age in South Korea. However, her family alleges that their relationship began when she was 15, raising concerns about potential grooming and power imbalances.

In the wake of these claims, the actor has faced significant public backlash, with a notable decline in his social media following and calls for boycotts of his upcoming projects. Despite these challenges, Kim continues to receive support from a segment of his fan base, highlighting the complex dynamics of celebrity culture in South Korea.

Fernanda Pires, a Brazilian fan of Korean dramas and pop culture, believes that while the backlash is real, Kim’s career likely won’t be permanently affected. “I don’t think this cancellation he’s starting to face, or the contract losses, are going to destroy his career,” she said. “He has a very strong fanbase.”

According to Fernanda, that support has reached across borders. “There was even a Brazilian fan club that sent a truck with supportive messages to him in South Korea,” she noted. “It shows how loyal and passionate his fans are.”

No dia 31 de março fãs brasileiros enviaram caminhões ao local da coletiva de imprensa do ator Kim Soo-Hyun:



“Kim Soo-Hyun dedicou sua vida inteira à arte e aos seus fãs. Por isso não podemos assistir ao ódio vencer! Decidimos apoiá-lo sempre. O amor é mais forte que o ódio!” pic.twitter.com/DpjPhp0JrL — Doramas Brasil (@doramabra) March 31, 2025

Gender criteria in the industry

One key reason for the difficulty in canceling male celebrities in South Korea is deeply rooted in traditional gender norms. Korean society, like many others, has historically maintained rigid ideas about masculinity. Male celebrities are expected to embody strength, responsibility, and moral uprightness. However, when they slip up, there is often more room for forgiveness, especially if they have a strong fan base and positive public image.

Kim Soo-hyun’s image, for instance, is largely untarnished by scandal, with his loyal fans quick to defend him when rumors or minor controversies arise. In contrast, female celebrities in South Korea are often held to higher standards of behavior. The scrutiny placed on women, both in terms of their personal lives and their public appearances, tends to be far more intense.

The Korean entertainment industry, much like other sectors, operates within a patriarchal framework. Women often face career setbacks or public backlash for behaviors that male counterparts can get away with. This systemic gender bias is not only a reflection of societal norms but is also perpetuated by the industry itself.

According to Fernanda, this is something she witnesses frequently in online fan communities. “There is a very strong cancel culture in South Korea, especially towards women. Women can’t make any kind of mistake or even change in appearance—like gaining weight—without being canceled,” she explained. “And that doesn’t happen to men.”

Fernanda points out the disparity by referencing Kim Sae-ron’s own career downfall. “Kim Sae-ron crashed her car into a pole while driving drunk and was completely canceled. Her career basically ended,” she said. Fernanda also highlights that the entertainment culture is very toxic. “They talk a lot about women’s bodies and police their appearance constantly”, she adds. Though Kim is now facing some consequences, Fernanda believes they won’t be enough to significantly damage his status.

A double standard that persists

The Korean entertainment industry continues to reflect the patriarchal structures of wider society. Men, especially those seen as talented and marketable, continue to receive multiple chances to redeem themselves. Women, however, are rarely afforded the same opportunity.

Kim Soo-hyun’s case highlights how entrenched these double standards are—and how difficult they can be to challenge. Despite the gravity of the allegations and the loss of major endorsements, he remains one of the most talked-about stars in the industry. As the investigation continues and public debate grows, the controversy raises important questions about accountability, gender bias, and the ethics of fame in one of the world’s most influential entertainment cultures.

Whether this moment marks a turning point in how South Korea treats its male celebrities—or simply another instance of the system protecting its most bankable stars—remains to be seen.

