“Keeping it simple this year”: Rihanna’s most memorable Met Gala looks

Met Gala is an annual ball organized by the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The event is held to raise funds for the maintenance and operation of the museum. The Met Gala features the presence of major fashion designers and stars from the film and music industries, showcasing different and extravagant clothing, which is why the red carpet visibility is enormous.

One of the most famous names associated with the Met Gala is Rihanna. The singer who wore iconic outfits throughout the Met Gala said in an interview she’s “keeping it simple” this year. So for those who can’t remember we’ll look at the singer’s most iconic looks that have been on the red carpet, and let’s see what’s to expect about her clothing this year.

Poiret: King of Fashion

The 2007 edition of the Met Gala was the first one the singer attended. The theme was “Poiret: King of Fashion”, honoring the designer Paul Poiret. Rihanna wore a white dress with gemstones and fishnet gloves by a Lebanese designer Georges Chakra.

Rihanna's first ever Met Gala ✨



Year: 2007

Theme: "Poiret: King of Fashion"

Designer: Georges Chakra#MetGalaCountdown pic.twitter.com/UKS0ltEdsR — Fenty Headlines (@FentyHeadlines) August 22, 2021

The Model As Muse: Embodying Fashion

In 2009, the theme of the Met Gala was “The Model As Muse: Embodying Fashion”. Rihanna wore a Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo.

Los mejores looks de @Rihanna en la Gala MET: 2009: Dolce & Gabbana / The Model As Muse: Embodying Fashion pic.twitter.com/Z6jL38MWn4 — Rihanna Chile 🇨🇱 (@RihannaChile) May 6, 2019

China Through The Looking Glass

In 2015, Rihanna was the most talked-about of the night, and many began calling her the “Queen of the Met Gala”. The theme that year was “China Through The Looking Glass”. She was wearing a yellow dress handcrafted by a Chinese designer named Guo Pei.

Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: The Art of the In-Between

The 2017 theme was “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: The Art of the In-Between”, a challenging theme, but Rihanna stole the show with a floral look from the brand Comme des Garçons.

Rihanna wearing Comme des Garçons at the 2017 ‘Rei Kawakubo: Art of the In Between’ Met Gala 💕 pic.twitter.com/YEnMCYxAEr — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) May 5, 2020

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination

The theme of 2018’s edition is one of the most iconic at the Met Gala, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination”. This theme put together fashion and Catholicism, exploring how the influences of the Catholic religion have impacted fashion.

Rihanna was the host of the night and did not disappoint, as she was one of the most talked-about names of the night. She wore an embroidered dress and coat, along with an embroidered miter, referencing the papacy. These clothes were designed by John Galliano of Maison Margiela. In addition to the outfit, she wore tons of Cartier jewelry.

Rihanna at the ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination’ #MetGala 2018. – I pic.twitter.com/idDejmkQIy — IMONATION (@THEIMONATION) May 7, 2018

In America: A Lexicon of Fashion

In 2021, the theme was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”, marking one of the first major post-pandemic events. Rihanna wore an oversized black outfit and a black hood by the brand Balenciaga. The outfit also included several pieces of jewelry. She was accompanied by her partner and rapper A$AP ROCKY.

Rihanna in Balenciaga with A$AP Rocky at the 2021 #MetGala themed ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’. – I pic.twitter.com/sMkpTe6F6z — IMONATION (@THEIMONATION) September 14, 2021

Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty

Last year, the theme was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”, a tribute to the designer who worked with major brands like Fendi and served as the creative director of Chanel since 1983. Rihanna was wearing a white Valentino dress inspired by camellia flowers, which are the signature piece of Chanel.

HONORABLE MENTION

At the 2022 edition of the Met Gala, Rihanna couldn’t attend due to her advanced pregnancy. However, she was honored with a statue inspired by a photo of her for Vogue. Rihanna was wearing a red jumpsuit, gloves, and transparent shoes by the brand Alaïa.

____________________________________________

