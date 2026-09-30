Kate Moss is the cover of Vogue Brasil: A quick recap of the models career

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For the cover of Vogue Brazil September, the most important edition in the magazine’s annual calendar, Kate Moss landed in Trancoso, Bahia, one of her favorite places to visit in the country.

At 52 years old, the supermodel carries a great legacy in the fashion industry, marked by effortless versatility, iconic high-fashion campaigns, and impact that defined an entire decade.

When she was only fourteen, Kate was spotted by an agent in the JFK Airport, not imagining that that would be a life-changing moment for her.

The Calvin Klein Campaign

Makeup free, no hair stylists and with a bad illumination, Kate Moss was photographed by her boyfriend back then in the Bahamas, for the Calvin Klein’s Obsession campaign.

At the time, all models were seen as untouchable, almost like angels in real life, but with no production at all, Kate transpired an essence of a relatable and real beauty, which changed the way people saw her forever.

Alexander MCQueen and The Hologram

At the closing of the Autumn/Winter show of the haute-couture house in 2006, in Paris, Kate appeared like an angel, inside a glass pyramid wearing white clothes and hair floating, pure performance -which we all know the consumers of fashion shows love.

Her presence at the end was not just beautiful but a way for Alexander to show her muse and rare piece to the audience. They were fashion soulmates and the designer loved Kate’s raw, rebellious rock-and-roll attitude, and Kate adored McQueen’s dark, poetic genius.

@hauteindex Kate Moss Hologram from Alexander Mcqueen F/W 2006 🧞‍♀️ In Alexander McQueen’s Fall/Winter 2006 show, a hologram of Kate Moss appeared within a glass pyramid, emerging from white smoke. The projection was achieved using the Victorian-era illusion technique known as Pepper’s Ghost that uses a transparent sheet placed at an angle to reflect a hidden scene, making it appear as a ghostly image on stage. #alexandermcqueen #katemoss #fashionshow #fashionweek #archive #archivefashion #mcqueen #victorianera #moss ♬ Xtal – Aphex Twin

The Muse of the 90s

In sharp contrast to models like Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Linda Evangelista, Kate didn’t have the stature to be a model at the time.

As we know, when talking about fashion, people used to get restricted to patterns imposed a long time ago. You can fit into them, you can deny them and be rejected, or otherwise you can be acclaimed by being the total opposite, creating a new tendency.

Miss Moss went strictly to the denying part. She faced these patterns at the time and became known as the pure face of the “Grunge” era. Marked by this effortless nonchalant kinda look. Which turned her to be inspiration for a lot of fashion brands like Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs, Gianni Versace and Alexander McQueen.

In 2007, Kate was so acclaimed by her style and expression that she caused a record-breaking collaboration with the fast-fashion Topshop. Everyone wanted to look like her and went wild searching for her collection in the stores.

The Businesswoman Era: Moss Agency and Cosmoss

Currently, Kate is the owner of the Moss Agency, founded in 2016, when she herself decided to leave the agency that once discovered her when she was 14, deciding to take full control of her career and to help other talents in the fashion scenario. Models including her daughter, Lila Moss, a new acclaimed personality as well, joined the company.

In addition, she also founded Cosmoss, a skincare brand that perfectly matches the idea she passed in the 90’s, clean skin and effortless beauty.

In the end, nothing happens by chance. Bringing Kate to Brazil to pose for the Vogue September cover in Trancoso proves that no matter how many years pass, her core philosophy remains unchanged: true style doesn’t require heavy production or over-the-top glam.

With wet hair, bare skin, and the natural backdrop of the Bahian coast, she reminds us that effortless, unpolished beauty is—and always will be—the ultimate form of chic.

The article above was edited by Larissa Buzon.

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