It’s okay to start over: 10 books that will give you the strength to keep going 

New beginnings are never easy. No matter which area of life is affected — the end of a friendship, the breakup of a relationship, the loss of a job… Often, the end of a chapter feels like the end of life itself. But once, I wrote the following in a poem: “What do you do when you realize a dream has died? / You look for another one.” Yet, who said that’s simple?

Starting over is an extremely complicated process because we get used to the everyday life shaped by routine. When the inevitable moment comes to begin again, knowing yourself as deeply as possible helps a lot — but so does finding inspiration in people who have faced the same challenge. And why not turn to fictional ones?

Reading is beneficial at any stage of life, but during difficult times it can be even more powerful. Studies show that reading can reduce stress levels by up to 68%. Moreover, it’s a great ally in coping with anxiety. With that in mind, HC has selected 10 books that can help you go through the process of starting over with greater peace of mind.

In the end, starting over can be a fantastic experience. It’s painful to think about the end of a reality we once knew, but what if you try to change your focus? Have you ever stopped to think that a whole new range of possibilities has just opened up? New chances? New dreams waiting to be dreamed? You’ve just finished a chapter in the book of your life — take this opportunity to start writing a brand new one!

