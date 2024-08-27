It’s BRAT Season Still! Here Are 6 Clubs And Bars To Celebrate At

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Bumpin’ that, bumpin’ that, bumpin’ that

It’s been nearly two months since the electrifying green neon hue took over the internet, marking the release of Charli XCX’s latest album, BRAT. From then, it has become a phenomenon in electropop and experimental music.

BRAT— an English term for spoiled or badly behaved children— is the main theme of the singer’s sixth album, packed with vibrant, bold electrocrash sounds inspired by London’s underground rave scene.

If you’re eager to dance and listen to this smash hit in São Paulo, here are five clubs where you can fully immerse yourself in the BRAT era.

Ephigenia Bar

Address: Viaduto Santa Ifigênia, 66 – Santa Ifigênia, São Paulo – SP

Despite opening its doors only this January, the bar has quickly become a sensation. Situated on the 22nd and 23nd floors of the Fernão Dias building, Ephigenia’s was designed with one mission: revitalize São Paulo’s downtown.

The place brings a nightclub atmosphere surrounded by windows and a rooftop overlooking the city center. At night events, there’s a line up dedicated to the electronic genre, with DJ performances on both dance floors.

The menu offers a selection of snacks, beers, and cocktails (R$35-45), and the location is conveniently near the São Bento metro station. Tickets range from R$30-R$80; on Sundays, entry is free until 7pm.

For more details on upcoming events and ticket information, visit the Sympla website.

Riviera Bar

Address: Avenida Paulista, 2584 – Consolação, São Paulo – SP

If you’re a big fan of Charli XCX, you might be thinking Riviera Bar isn’t exactly or not that BRAT.

It’s not a dance club, but it has its own charm, especially at night when the counter lights up with a futuristic neon-red glow.

Located in the modernist Anchieta building, at the corner of Consolação and Avenida Paulista since 1949, Riviera is a great place to enjoy São Paulo’s bohemian cuisine and Brazilian cocktails.

“Always open” – the bar now offers a commitment to 24 hours of uninterrupted service. Isn’t that BRAT enough for you?

There’s no entry fee. For menu details and prices, you can visit Riviera’s website: Riviera Bar

Tokyo 東京

Address: Rua Major Sertório, 110 – Vila Buarque, São Paulo – SP

Another meeting point in São Paulo’s city center, the ABC Edifice, a nine-story building brings together a club, karaoke, restaurant, and bar, all inspired by Japanese underground culture.

With a futuristic look full of neon colors, the rooftop dance floor is the standout feature. There are also large windows that offer stunning views of some tourist attractions in the capital, such as Edifício Itália and Copan.

The venue provides a versatile songs’s list – R&B, funk, rap and electronic music being the mainstays of the night, with the presence of celebrated DJs from the SP music scene.

Beyond the dance floor, you can also enjoy the collective karaoke in a private room (R$ 80-100 per hour) or indulge in the cocktail menu (R$12-50) and a variety of dishes including starters, burgers, main courses, temakis and desserts!

Check the menu, future events, tickets prices and opening hours on the bar’s website: Tokyo 011

Club Yacht

Address: Rua Treze de Maio, 703 – Bixiga, São Paulo – SP

With an extremely themed structure from the entrance, Club Yatch – as the name suggests – has an infrastructure inspired by a nautical vessel. The blue lighting matches the local theme, and the bartenders are dressed as sailors.

For those looking to enjoy pop, house, and other electronic genres, keep an eye out for Charli XCX on the lineup. Recently, she was already part of the venue’s music program, alongside other pop artists like Billie Eilish.

It’s a great and safe space for the LGBTQIA+ community! My tip for you is: to arrange to arrive early and enjoy the first hour of free drinks!

For more information, check out their Facebook page or Instagram

Others parties

In addition to these bars and clubs, there are also alternative parties that happen at different spots each time. Here are two more suggestions:

Novo affair – @novoaffair

