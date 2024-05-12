Is Tenniscore Really A New Aesthetic Or Have We Seen It Before?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Tenniscore is more than just a fashion trend, it’s a nostalgic nod to a previous era of elegance and privilege. Characterized by a mix of classic staples such as polo shirts, pleated skirts, V-neck sweaters, and low-top sneakers, this aesthetic embodies the essence of preppy style and quiet luxury.

Its comeback can be traced back to the peak of the pandemic when outdoor activities, including tennis, experienced a boom in popularity – according to WGSN, the global search interest in tennis increased by 8% from 2023 to 2024. Search interests in tennis-related fashion items spiked, with Depop, a secondhand fashion marketplace, reporting significant increases in searches for tennis skirts and polo shirts. The trend was further solidified when “Tennis Vibes” was crowned the Trend of the Year by GQ in 2022, following its widespread adoption by fashion designers and enthusiasts alike.

Have we seen tenniscore before?

The origins of tenniscore are far beyond recent memory, rooted in the sport’s long-standing association with wealth and glamour. Icons like René Lacoste, (yes, the founder of the brand Lacoste), revolutionized tennis attire, introducing comfortable yet stylish polo shirts that transcended the court to become everyday fashion essentials.

While tennis has historically been a sport of the elite, with a connection between athleticism and high fashion, nowadays it seems as if societal barriers to tennis participation gradually decrease, once the sport’s influence on fashion becomes more accessible to a wider audience. However, it’s noticeable that the fascination with tenniscore lies not only in its athletic heritage but also in its embodiment of opulence and exclusivity.

Tenniscore: a nod to quiet luxury

The comeback of tenniscore in recent times can be attributed to its alignment with the concept of quiet luxury – a desire for elegance without logomania and ostentation. A great example of that is New Balance’s T500 relaunch campaign “Quiet, Please”, which is all about the refined leisure that tennis is known for.

Post-global pandemic and amidst economic uncertainty, this trend offers a comforting sense of escapism, with dreams of finer things in life. Other than that, the release of the film Challengers, in April, featuring a stylish wardrobe worn by fashion icon and lead actress Zendaya, carefully curated by Law Roach and JW Anderson, brought the tenniscore trend back into the spotlight.

Following the trend, numerous fashion brands have embraced tenniscore on the runways, showcasing collections that pay homage to the sport’s legacy. Collaborations between luxury labels like Louis Vuitton and rising tennis star Carlos Alcaraz, highlight the crossover between sports and high fashion. Meanwhile, Miu Miu’s FW22 collection and Lacoste’s triumphant return to Paris Fashion Week exemplify the versatility of tenniscore, offering a modern interpretation of traditional sportswear in luxury.

How to style tenniscore

For those looking to embrace tenniscore, the key is effortless sophistication. Grab yourself a polo shirt, a stylish pleated skirt, and some comfortable sneakers, and you’re all set. Stick to neutral colors for a classic look, but feel free to add a splash of color and some accessories to be a little extra. Whether you’re heading to the court or hanging out with friends, tenniscore is all about being relaxed and chic.

