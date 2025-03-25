Is sustainability the solution to climate change? How big companies are leading this transformation

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sustainability has become a buzzword for companies and consumers in recent years. But is going green the solution to climate change, or just another marketing trend to attract customers? To better understand this topic, we spoke with Bruna Cafarella, Senior Product Marketing Analyst at iFood and former Natura employee, who shared valuable insights on how big companies are tackling this challenge and what’s being done for a greener future.

What Does It Mean to Be Sustainable in the Corporate World?

If you think corporate sustainability is just about ditching plastic cups and planting trees, it’s time to rethink. According to Bruna, the concept goes way beyond, “In my view, a company can balance business goals and results with a positive impact on the entire ecosystem it operates in. Sustainability should be at the core of the strategy, aligned with both purpose and results. It’s about going further and fostering overall development with responsibility!”

In other words, sustainability must be embedded in a company’s DNA, influencing every step of the supply chain—from sourcing materials to how products reach consumers.

Can Sustainability Save the Planet?

The short answer: partially, Bruna believes sustainability is a crucial piece of the puzzle, but not the only solution.

“We need integrated actions that involve companies, governments, and individuals. However, businesses play a key role in influencing, educating, and pushing for more sustainable solutions!”

This means that while brands must adopt eco-friendly practices, we also need efficient public policies and engaged consumers to drive real change.

The Challenges of Making a Company More Sustainable

Talking about sustainability is easy, but putting it into action is a whole different story. Bruna highlights four major challenges companies face when trying to go green:

• Cultural shift: Sustainability must become part of the company’s mindset, not just a passing trend.

• Supply chain transformation: Everything from raw material sourcing to product delivery needs a sustainable revamp.

• Investment and innovation: Developing eco-friendly solutions can require high upfront costs, but the long-term benefits are worth it.

• Transparency and communication: Companies need to be honest about their impact and progress to gain credibility.

Sustainability: Real Commitment or Just Marketing?

The infamous greenwashing—when companies pretend to be sustainable just to improve their image—is a growing concern. Bruna explains that, while ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) principles have gained momentum in the corporate world, there’s still a big gap between companies that genuinely integrate sustainability into their business models and those that use it purely as a marketing tool.

“In recent years, sustainability has become a major focus for businesses, which is great. However, there’s still a huge difference between companies that truly implement sustainable practices and those that just use the message as a marketing strategy.”

The takeaway? Do your research before supporting a brand! Check if they have clear sustainability goals, transparent reports, and real initiatives in place.

Success Story: What Makes Natura Different?

If there’s one company that takes sustainability seriously, it’s Natura. During her six years working there, Bruna witnessed several initiatives that proved a business can be both profitable and responsible. Some of these include:

• IDH-CB (Beauty Consultant Human Development Index): A tool that measures the brand’s impact on beauty consultants, ensuring the business model also supports their financial and social well-being.

• Crer Para Ver Initiative: A program that reinvests profits into educational and social projects.

• Use of natural ingredients and refillable packaging: Reducing waste and promoting Amazonian biodiversity.

This business model shows that environmental responsibility and profitability can go hand in hand.

Does Sustainability Generate Profit?

Yes! While many still believe that sustainability is expensive, the truth is that this mindset is shifting. Companies that invest in eco-friendly practices see financial benefits, such as:

• Stronger brand reputation: Sustainable brands stand out in the market and build deeper connections with consumers.

• More engaged consumers: Younger generations are increasingly conscious and prefer to support brands that align with their values.

• Cost savings: Measures like material reuse and energy efficiency help reduce long-term expenses.

“This balance happens when sustainability stops being seen as a cost and becomes a strategic value. But to achieve this, companies need a well-aligned ESG strategy, constant innovation, and, most importantly, consistency between their words and actions.”

In other words, sustainability isn’t just good for the planet—it also makes business sense.

What Can We Do as Consumers?

While big companies play a fundamental role, we, as consumers, also have power in this equation. Choosing brands that truly invest in sustainability, demand transparency, and make small everyday changes all contribute to a more sustainable future.

At the end of the day, sustainability alone won’t solve climate change, but it’s a crucial step. Companies must take the lead—whether through innovation, education, or advocating for policy changes.

So, what do you think? Are big companies really on the right track, or is there still a long way to go? Let’s talk about it!

