Is rock music really dead? Here are 10 bands that are still rocking!

From Woodstock ’69’ to its 99’ edition, rock music represents not only a mix of blues rhythm, jazz instrumentals, and experimental sounds but also a lifestyle and attitude. Regarding rock’ n’ roll, people tend to associate it with angry, scary behaviours, black clothes, and long-haired annoying screaming men. Besides the stereotype (which sometimes can be true), the genre marks itself as plural, changeable, and, on top of it all—alive.

Even though rock music was brought outside the U.S. by Elvis Presley, its pioneers were black men, such as Little Richard, Chuck Berry, and BB King. However, the racist standards at the time took Elvis for a king. With his charming looks and sensual dances, rock n’ roll spread like a plague and became universal, changing itself and giving freedom to expression. Rock music is, above all, controversial and powerful, being able to take emotional, ethereal, political, and social spaces.

In 1969, the first Woodstock edition took place to cease the Vietnam War. At the peak of the hippie movement and the “Sex, drugs, and rock n’ roll” feeling, the new youth preached peace through music. In the middle of other attractions such as The Who, Jefferson Airplane, and Janis Joplin. Jimi Hendrix goes up on stage, and gets on everyone’s brains with his god-like abilities and psychedelic style.

Meanwhile, the scene escalated wildly in the U.K. The Beatles and Rolling Stones posters were put up in every girl’s room (if they were good girls, a Paul McCartney picture if they were bad girls, a Mick Jagger one). Led Zeppelin’s John Bonham rocked the drums, Pink Floyd released its first album with the then-leader Syd Barrett, and Black Sabbath gave birth to heavy metal. Even though all those bands were different at the core, they had one thing in common – the rock n’ roll attitude.

As the 70s and 80s went by, also known as the golden ages of rock, history was made every time a band or musician released a record, it doesn’t matter if it was Sex Pistols or The Clash, The Cure, David Bowie or even Queen– all of these (and more), are called “classics” because they paved the way for future music. They were revolutionary not only in sounds but in action through glam looks, androgynous expression, biting a bat’s head off on stage (Hey, Ozzy), and passing out drunk during a performance, the only rule for rock n’ roll is individuality, which caused numerous variations to the genre.

Unfortunately, its influence was (as told by many) held captive by the passing of time and changes. All rock stars live fast and die young, that’s what they say. After the grunge movement and its supposed death along with Kurt Cobain, rock n’ roll became nostalgia for good times that are now gone. “Rock n’ Roll is an old people thing, long dead and buried”. But is it?

Check out bands that are still active and hold the spirit of rock n’ roll!

Greta Van Fleet

Formed by the brothers Josh, Jake, and Sam Kiszka, and their friend Danny Wagner, Greta Van Fleet is the beloved baby of classic rock fans!

After their debut album was released, the band was immediately a hit among the community. Listeners compared Josh to Led Zeppelin’s vocalist way of singing, melodic, strong, a bit heavy, and with a hippie-like attitude. Greta van Fleet is full of rock n’ roll!

Crypta

The Brazilian all-girl death metal band is for my screamo-lovers. With its mysterious and dark aesthetic, Crypta’s music can make even not heavy sounds listeners familiarise and sympathise with its music. The band’s last album The Shades of Sorrow can be claimed as the best death metal album of 2023, containing mind-blowing drums by Luana Dametto, excellent coherent guitarists, and their extremely talented frontwoman and bassist, Fernanda Lira.

The Offspring

Born in the Southern California punk scene, the 90s band The Offspring is still active and claims to release their new album SUPERCHARGED in October 2024. Their punk-pop sound became radio-popular and captivated quite an audience with their hits The Kids Aren’t Alright, from their well-known albums Americana and You’re Gonna Go Far, Kid. If you’re looking for sounds that scream teen angst and are still fun, you’re gonna love this

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The groovy chaotic group from the 90s is still active and on tour after their two latest replacements Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen, which carry their beloved original guitar player John Frusciante, who came back after a few years away from the band. Red Hot Chili Peppers is a must-see band. They have the attitude, they have the funk, they have the chemistry, they have the sound. Forever a favourite, forever young.

Bikini Kill

Recently in Brazil, the feminist punk band from the 90s is credited for the Riot Grrrrl movement, born as a symbol of resistance in the male-dominated field. Their last album is from 2015, and even though it isn’t recent, Bikini Kill is necessary if you’re a rebel girl!

Dinosaur Jr.

Based in the 80s, the alternative rock band brought the noise guitar back to indie music and managed to do its own, original thing. With animal releases like the album You’re Living All Over Me, they hold melancholy, noise, and confusion all at once. They’re active and touring, so listen to them ASAP to get to see them live!

Arctic Monkeys

The famous indie-rock band made its way through teen angst, original yet classical sound, and charming look-alike 60s aesthetic fused with modern melancholy. Their most known record AM, made the days of the alternative youth of the 2010s. If you don’t know them – what world are you living in?

D.R.I

“DRI” stands for Dirty Rotten Imbeciles andholds an aggressive, dirty, and fast sound. Although the thrash metal band doesn’t have any recent releases, their oldest work is still gold and great to listen to if you’re angry, Rather be Sleeping or feel like getting into a mosh pit – which is possible, ‘cause they’re still active on the road!

Cage the Elephant

Cathartic, lyrical, and passionate, Cage the Elephant was formed in 2006 and it’s one of the greatest rock bands in the digital era. Even though they made their way through with pop-like songs, such as Cigarette Daydreams and Trouble, the band consolidated itself as one of the most original groups of the modern days.

Descendents

Also from the Californian Punk movement, the 70-80s band recently re-released their album Milo Goes to College, which contains never listened before tracks – until now. Their sound leans into pop-punk and it’s great if you identify with the suburban outcast teen growing up. Descendents are now on tour and are playing in São Paulo in December!

