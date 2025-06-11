Is Brazilian Valentine’s Day more than just a commercial holiday?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In Brazil, Valentine’s Day is celebrated on June 12th, unlike the February 14th observed in countries like the United States and the United Kingdom. The Brazilian date was chosen to match with the eve of Saint Anthony’s Day, traditionally known as the “marriage saint” — though this served mainly as a symbolic backdrop for a sales campaign.

The idea came from advertiser João Doria, father of the former governor of São Paulo, at the request of the Clipper department store. June was a slow month for retail, and the strategy was to boost sales through a romantic holiday. The campaign was successful and even won an award from the São Paulo Advertising Association. Since then, the celebration has become a fixture in the Brazilian retail calendar.

Third most important date for retail

Over the decades, Brazil’s Valentine’s Day has become one of the most profitable dates for local commerce. In 2024, it generated an estimated R$2.59 billion in revenue, according to the National Confederation of Commerce in Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC). The date trails only Christmas and Mother’s Day in sales.

Sectors that benefit the most include clothing, cosmetics, dining, and electronics, with campaigns that appeal to romance but are ultimately centered around consumerism. The original religious symbolism has all but vanished from advertising, appearing only in June festivals or specific devotional contexts.

Despite its commercial origin, the date has also been absorbed into the emotional culture of Brazilian relationships. Surveys by consulting firm MindMiners show that most couples enjoy celebrating the date, even without major spending. Many opt for simpler gestures, such as dinners, small gifts, or declarations on social media.

The advertising shift

In recent years, major brands began portraying more diverse forms of love in their campaigns, including LGBTQIA+ couples, non-traditional relationships, and even self-love. This trend reflected broader social changes and helped expand the meaning of the holiday.

In 2025, however, that kind of representation lost ground. Most leading campaigns returned to showcasing heteronormative couples in conventional settings, with little diversity and limited space for alternative expressions of affection.

The connection to religious love has become virtually a historical footnote, rarely present in popular perception. Outside of specific religious or family traditions, few Brazilians associate the date with any symbolism beyond consumption. Still, for many, it remains an opportunity for emotional expression, even if it’s surrounded by storefronts, discount coupons, and social media promotions.

