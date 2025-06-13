In the month of Valentine’s Day in Brazil, get to know 5 movies that celebrate singlehood for those still looking for love

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

While hearts, chocolates, and couple selfies flood social media on Valentine’s Day — celebrated on June 12th in Brazil — not everyone is rushing to book candlelit dinners or searching for the one. For many, being single isn’t just a temporary phase, but a meaningful season of self-discovery, freedom, and authentic joy.

Whether you’re still on the path toward love — or not interested in romance at all right now — these films are a reminder that being alone doesn’t mean being lonely, and that some of life’s most powerful stories begin with you.

Here are five films that celebrate singlehood with strength, humor, and heart:

Frances Ha (2012)

Frances (Greta Gerwig) shares an apartment in New York with her best friend, Sophie (Mickey Sumner). Playful and seemingly resistant to the idea of growing up, Frances turns down her boyfriend’s offer to move in together — not out of doubt, but out of loyalty to Sophie. But when Sophie gets the chance to live in a better-located apartment, she takes it, even if it means leaving Frances behind.

What follows is Frances’ wandering journey through apartments, couches, and uncertainty — all while she struggles to stay afloat as an apprentice in a dance company, hoping for a spot in the coveted Christmas show. Financial instability, friendship shifts, and professional limbo form the backdrop of her winding path into adulthood.

Still, Frances faces it all with endearing awkwardness, quiet resilience, and bursts of joy — reminding us that not having it all figured out can be part of the charm.

If you’re drawn to stories about friendship, growing pains, and the beauty of messy lives, Frances Ha feels like a warm hug from that friend who gets you — chaos and all.



Where to watch: MUBI

Begin Again (2014)

A young singer-songwriter (Keira Knightley) moves to New York with big dreams, but shortly after arriving, her American boyfriend breaks up with her. Heartbroken and adrift in an unfamiliar city, she begins performing at local bars — until a washed-up record producer (Mark Ruffalo) hears her and sees something extraordinary.

What follows is a story of reinvention, creative freedom, and the quiet power of choosing yourself when everything else falls apart.

If you love stories about fresh starts, artistic passion, and finding your voice — literally and emotionally — Begin Again is a soulful reminder that sometimes the best partnerships come from the most unexpected places.

Where to watch: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV

How to be Single (2016)

Alice (Dakota Johnson) has just come out of a long-term relationship and isn’t quite sure how to navigate life on her own. Enter her wild, unapologetically single friend, Robin (Rebel Wilson) — a nightlife expert who’s more than ready to show Alice how to embrace the freedom (and fun) of being unattached in New York City.

If you’ve ever felt like everyone around you is coupled up while you’re just trying to figure yourself out, this chaotic, feel-good comedy is a reminder that there’s real power in hitting pause — and maybe partying a little along the way.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Eat Pray Love (2017)

Elizabeth (Julia Roberts) realizes she’s spent her life losing herself in romantic relationships — until one day, she decides to leave it all behind: her husband, her job, her routine. Determined to reconnect with herself, she embarks on a year-long journey through Italy, India, and Bali, in search of pleasure, peace, and purpose.

If you’ve ever fantasized about dropping everything to eat carbs in Rome or meditate in an ashram, this story scratches that itch — while gently guiding you toward a deeper kind of self-love.

Where to watch: Netflix

Someone Great (2019)

After a devastating breakup, music journalist Jenny (Gina Rodriguez) decides to spend one last wild night in New York City with her two best friends before moving across the country. Determined to make it unforgettable, the trio dives into music, memories, and mayhem — and ends up discovering more about love, friendship, and themselves than they ever expected.

If you’re healing from heartbreak — or simply love music, wine, and wild nights with your ride-or-die friends — Someone Great is a reminder that sometimes, the end of a relationship is just the beginning of everything else.

Where to watch: Netflix

