In honor of Brazilian Cinema day: here are a few must-knows

Brazilian cinema is a powerful reflection of our journey, cultural identity, and historical legacy. Over the decades, it has produced films that move, provoke, amuse and most of all, invite reflection. From modern classics to groundbreaking productions, Brazilian audiovisual storytelling has built a rich archive that deserves to be rediscovered and celebrated.

This list gathers 8 essential films for anyone looking to understand Brazilian cinema. It’s an invitation to go beyond stereotypes and dive into stories that reveal the aesthetic, social, and emotional depth of our national film culture.

Cidade de Deus (2002) – City of God

A landmark of contemporary Brazilian cinema. Based on real events, the film follows the rise of organized crime in the Cidade de Deus favela in Rio de Janeiro between the 1960s and 1980s. With dynamic editing, stylized cinematography, and a mostly non-professional cast, it delivers a powerful visual and narrative experience. Directed by Fernando Meirelles and Kátia Lund, City of God was nominated for four Academy Awards and is considered one of the most important films of the 21st century.

Central do Brasil (1998) – Central Station

Directed by Walter Salles, this film is a sensitive portrait of loneliness, motherhood, and hope. It follows Dora (Fernanda Montenegro), a retired teacher who writes letters for illiterate clients at Rio’s Central Station, and her unlikely bond with a young boy named Josué. Their journey through Brazil’s rural northeast becomes an emotional voyage into the heart of the country. Central Station was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film and Best Actress at the Oscars and remains one of the most beloved Brazilian dramas ever made.

Bicho de Sete Cabeças (2001)

Based on a true story, this gripping drama denounces the violent and inhumane practices of Brazil’s psychiatric institutions. Neto (Rodrigo Santoro), an ordinary teenager, is forcibly committed by his father after being caught with a marijuana joint. Inside the facility, he’s stripped of his identity and subjected to abuse. A standout of Brazil’s cinematic resurgence in the early 2000s, the film is a powerful warning against institutional neglect and authoritarianism.

Bacurau (2019)

In a fictional village in the Brazilian sertão, residents discover their town is vanishing from maps and soon, they’re under attack by foreign mercenaries. But the community unites to fight back. Blending magical realism, anti-colonial critique, and bold genre film references, Bacurau (directed by Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles) stands as a vibrant symbol of cultural resistance. It won the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

Que Horas Ela Volta? (2015) – The Second Mother

Val is a live-in housekeeper for a wealthy family in São Paulo. When her daughter Jéssica arrives from the northeast to apply to university, the unspoken hierarchies of the household begin to unravel. Directed by Anna Muylaert, the film explores Brazil’s deep class divisions with grace, subtlety, and a standout performance by Regina Casé. A critical darling internationally, Que Horas Ela Volta? is a quietly radical portrait of love, limits, and social change.

O Auto da Compadecida (2000) – A Dog’s Will

Based on the iconic play by Ariano Suassuna, this comedy blends theater, folklore, religion, and the sharp wit of northeastern Brazil. It follows João Grilo and Chicó, two poor tricksters navigating faith and survival in a rustic village. The figure of the “Compadecida” (a merciful Virgin Mary) appears to judge the characters’ moral choices. Both funny and profound, it’s one of Brazil’s most beloved and rewatched productions.

Pixote, a Lei do Mais Fraco (1980) – Pixote: The Law of the Weakest

Raw and devastating, this film follows Pixote, a street boy who escapes a brutal juvenile detention center and descends into a life of crime and prostitution. Featuring real street kids and directed by Héctor Babenco, the film exposes the state’s failure to protect its most vulnerable. Often ranked among the greatest and most painful Brazilian films of all time.

Estômago: A Gastronomic Story (2007)

Dark and humorous, this film tells the story of Raimundo Nonato, a cook who discovers the power of food, both behind a restaurant counter and within prison walls. A modern fable about power, desire, and survival, it blends social critique, culinary metaphors, and strong performances.

These eight films show that Brazilian cinema goes far beyond entertainment: it’s a mirror, a protest, a gesture of care and at times, a punch to the gut. Watching these stories is a way to revisit Brazil with new eyes: more attentive, more critical, more sensitive.

Brazilian cinema is plural, political, poetic and deserves to be seen.

