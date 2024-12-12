“If this is her bookshelf, run”: from Dostoevsky to Kafka, discover five books for thought daughters

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The phenomenon began as a controversial TikTok trend among young people. It gained traction through a series of street interviews and questionnaire videos featuring the provocative question: “Would you prefer a gay son or a thot daughter?”. Initially, the trend seemed designed to provoke conservative audiences, as the term “Thot” is an acronym for “that h** over there“.

However, as the trend spread, it evolved into something more creative. Users began to reclaim the word “Thot,” playing with its phonetics and introducing a new concept: the Thought Daughter. This clever reinterpretation sparked the birth of an entirely new trend, reshaping the conversation and taking it in unexpected directions.

If your bookshelf features authors like Sylvia Plath, Fyodor Dostoevsky, Sally Rooney, Patti Smith, and Frankz Kafka, you might just qualify as a Thought Daughter. This persona has evolved significantly from its origins, transforming into a symbol of introspection and intellectual depth. Looking to embrace the vibe? Start with these authors—or share your own recommendations to join the conversation.

Fyodor Dostoevsky – THE DREAM OF A RIDICULOUS MAN

Dostoevsky was a russian writer whose impact on literature is still felt today. His appeal lies in his mastery of exploring and describing human nature. The complexities of how people arrive at decisions, how they fail to make the right choices, and how they become enslaved by the consequences of those choices are just some of the themes you’ll encounter in his work.

This story is an exercise in inner monologue, where the protagonist reflects on a life filled with bitterness until being transformed by a spiritual experience. Set in a utopian post-life community, where sin is unknown, the narrative reveals a profound imbalance that arises following the protagonist’s arrival.

SYLVIA PLATH – THE BELL JAR

Sylvia Plath was one of the most admired poets of the 20th century. Joyce Carol Oates, in the New York Times Book Review, described her as “one of the most celebrated and controversial postwar poets writing in English“. Plath delves into her relationships with her parents, her husband, and her own unresolved anxieties. She is best known for the intensity and fierceness of her writing.

The Bell Jar was heavily inspired by Sylvia Plath’s own life, exploring themes of losing one’s sanity and the journey to regain it. It portrays the days of a young woman trapped under “the same glass bell jar, stewing in my sour air“. The novel reflects her time working at a magazine, her school experiences, her suicide attempt, her mistreatment and moments of care, and ultimately, her struggle to reclaim her life.

OSCAR WILDE – THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY

In the Victorian era, Oscar Wilde emerged as a celebrated author whose works became synonymous with the movement of aestheticism—the belief in the importance of beauty and the pursuit of pleasure. Wilde rejected the conventions of realism and naturalism, instead embracing innovation and the idea of art for art’s sake. His work is renowned for its sharp wit, irony, and deep reflections on the transient nature of life.

Although Wilde had already gained fame for his plays, it was with The Picture of Dorian Gray that he achieved lasting literary recognition. The novel delves into themes of sin, vanity, and the consequences of living a life devoted solely to beauty and indulgence. In the story, the young and handsome Dorian Gray makes a pact to preserve his outward appearance, while his portrait ages and bears the toll of his choices. What he does not anticipate, however, is that his soul also pays the price for his superficial pursuit of pleasure.

SIMONE DE BEAUVOIR – THE WOMAN DESTROYED

The role of women in society and the complexities of aging are themes that have long fascinated writers and intellectuals. Simone de Beauvoir, a central figure in feminist thought, explored these issues in depth through her works. Her writing not only examined the position of women in society but also provided a unique window into the intellectual life of France from the 1930s to the 1970s. Throughout her career, Beauvoir was deeply concerned with the process of aging, a topic she reflected on in many of her texts.

One of her most notable works, The Woman Destroyed, compiles three narratives that delve into the feminine condition. At first glance, it might appear as though the book is merely a sociological analysis masked as fiction. However, the true merit of the work lies in its ability to challenge preconceived notions, transcending its original framework to create a deeply engaging and thought-provoking narrative.

FRANZ KAFKA – THE METAMORPHOSIS

Franz Kafka, known for his reluctance to publish during his lifetime, only released a few works, many of which gained recognition posthumously. His writing is famous for blending the mundane with the fantastical, creating stories where the everyday world often takes on a surreal, almost absurd quality. Kafka’s works have generated a wealth of interpretations, inviting readers into an environment that feels strikingly real in its authenticity.

In The Metamorphosis, the absurdity of routine is brought to life through the story of Gregor Samsa, who wakes up one morning to find himself transformed into a monstrous vermin. This grotesque and painful transformation reflects the inner struggles of someone who feels out of place in their own life. The story speaks to anyone who has ever felt disconnected or alienated, and by the end, you can’t help but wonder: What if this could happen to me?

