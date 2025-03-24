The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

In early March, while Brazil was celebrating Carnival and the win of I’m Still Here, the Oscars ceremony took place in Los Angeles, and, while many were thrilled with the results, others – including myself – weren’t as pleased and felt that different choices would have been fairer. So here are my winners and why they truly deserved to take home the award:

Best Original Score

Who won: The Brutalist, Daniel Blumberg

Who should’ve won: The Brutalist, Daniel Blumberg

Best International Feature

Who won: I’m Still Here (Brazil), Walter Salles

Who should’ve won: I’m Still Here (Brazil), Walter Salles

As a Brazilian, you could say I’m biased, but this movie is spectacular. It portrays the story of a family during the dictatorship in Brazil so well and with so much emotion that not a single person leaves the movie theater not liking this masterpiece. It’s also Brazil’s first Oscar, and we are very proud of the cast and crew of this movie.

Best Live-Action Short

Who won: I’m not a robot

Who should’ve won: I’m not a robot

Best Visual Effects

Who won: Dune: Part Two, Denis Villeneuve

Who should’ve won: Dune: Part Two

Wicked would have been a stronger candidate if it had used more CGI instead of building the majority of the sets. This is mind-blowing, given that over ten thousand tulips were grown to be used in just a few scenes. So, it’s not a bad thing at all that the movie didn’t win this category.

Best Sound

Who won: Dune: Part Two

Who should’ve won:Dune: Part Two

Best Documentary Feature

Who won: No Other Land, Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham & Rachel Szor

Who should’ve won: No Other Land

This powerful movie is so beautiful, and it’s amazing to see how a Palestinian movie won, considering how many Palestinian stories are being repressed. This prize has made the Palestinian scenario impossible to ignore on the global stage, and hopefully, it will make people realize the dark times these people are going through.

Best Documentary Short

Who won: The Only Girl In The Orchestra

Who should’ve won: The Only Girl In The Orchestra

Best Original Song

Who won: “El Mal”, Emilia Pérez

Who should’ve won: “Never Too Late”, Elton John: Never Too Late

How did we go from “What Was I Made For?” to “El Mal” as an Oscar win? I have never seen or heard such a terrible song as this one and the fact that it won over an Elton John and Brandi Carlile song will haunt me forever.

Best Production Design

Who won: Wicked

Who should’ve won: Wicked

Best Film Editing

Who won: Anora

Who should’ve won: Conclave

Although Anora had moments of tension and built good cinematography, Conclave made those and many other factors better, including significant transitions and creating tension that could be cut with a knife in the movie theaters.

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Who won: The Substance

Who should’ve won: The Substance

Best Adapted Screenplay

Who won: Conclave

Who should’ve won: Conclave

Best Original Screenplay

Who won: Anora, Sean Baker

Who should’ve won: Anora, Sean Baker

Even though I had some bad opinions about this movie, Sean wrote a bold and exciting movie that showed the reality of many women around the world who put themselves in a position to win some money as Anora did.

@carolinapacker “Não adianta contar a história do oprimido pela perspectiva do opressor”. ♬ som original – Carolina Packer

Best Costume Design

Who won: Wicked

Who should’ve won: Wicked

Best Animated Short

Who won: In The Shadow Of The Cypress

Who should’ve won: In The Shadow Of The Cypress

Best Animated Feature

Who won: Flow

Who should’ve won: Flow

Best Cinematography

Who won: The Brutalist

Who should’ve won: The Brutalist

Best Director

Who won: Sean Baker, Anora

Who should’ve won: Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Coralie directed “The Substance” with such heartfelt raw emotions that showed what our world has become and what people are thinking about us women. At these moments, it’s important to see and appreciate the work of many women who put their hearts and souls into creating so many powerful films like Coralie’s.

Best Supporting Actress

Who won: Zoe Saldana, Emilia Pérez

Who should’ve won: Margaret Qualley, The Substance

This category was robbed as soon as the nominees came out and Margaret was not listed. She did an amazing job as Sue but we all know how horror has always been historically under-appreciated even when a lot of them spoke about so many social problems.

Best Supporting Actor

Who won: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Who should’ve won: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Kieran deserved it but the Brazilian actor Selton Mello should have been at least nominated for his role as Rubens Paiva in the movie I’m Still Here.

Best Actor

Who won: Adrian Brody, The Brutalist

Who should’ve won: Adrian Brody, The Brutalist

Best Actress

Who won: Mickey Madison, Anora

Who should’ve won: Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Mickey is a young woman who has a life ahead of her, full of great movies that can be Oscar-worthy. Unfortunately, I think this time was not her greatest movie, unlike Fernanda, who put on a performance of a lifetime and captivated tons of people around the world with her role as Eunice Paiva. This Oscar was Fernanda’s and nobody can tell me otherwise.

Best Picture

Who won: Anora

Who should’ve won: The Substance

Now, if I’m being completely honest, I think any movie between these three (Conclave, I’m Still Here, and The Substance) would be a better win. Each of these has its differences that make them great movies: Conclave had an amazing soundplay and the photography was beyond excellent, but the theme was about something not all people know about, so this could be something that could lower its chance.

I would say the same thing about I’m Still Here, a great movie with impressive acting but they focus on the Brazilian reality, and we know those types of movies don’t get enough recognition so it was an incredible surprise that it even got nominated.

Last but not least, The Substance is a horror film that explores societal issues, especially the objectification of women and the relentless pursuit of unattainable beauty standards. It portrays how these ideals affect individuals globally, making it an insightful reflection on contemporary social pressures. Given all of these impactful narratives and the exploration of universal themes, it was a strong and fairer contestant to win Best Picture.

The 97th Academy Awards sparked diverse reactions, highlighting both celebrated achievements and areas of contention. While Anora emerged as a dominant force, securing multiple awards, including Best Picture, films like The Substance and I’m Still Here resonated deeply with audiences, prompting discussions about representation and storytelling depth. These conversations reflect the dynamic nature of cinema, where personal perspectives and cultural narratives continually shape our collective appreciation of art.

—————————————————————–

The article above was edited by Clarissa Palácio.

Did you like this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero’s home page for more!