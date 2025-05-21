Hozier is coming back! What to expect from his upcoming concert in Brazil 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

After performing for the first time in Brazil, at the 2024 edition of Lollapalooza, Hozier brings the Unreal Unearth Tour to Latin America and of course, Brazil couldn’t be left out of it. The concerts will happen in São Paulo on May 30th at Espaço Unimed and in Rio de Janeiro on June 1st at Qualistage, and will have the young talent Gigi Perez as the Special Guest.

Marked by sold-out shows, unexpected setlist changes, an unmistakable stage presence and lyrics charged with emotional intensity, the tour, which began in December 2023, features a repertoire that spans all phases of Hozier’s career, but focuses on the album that gives the tour its name and is deeply inspired by Dante‘s Inferno, from the Divine Comedy.

“In March 2020, it felt like the world changed, and priorities changed, and my priorities changed with it. And there was some lines in [Inferno] that resonated with me at the time. It just felt like there was a great deal of potential loss hanging in the air. [Dante’s Inferno] is a poem about a person who’s wandering through this sort of underworld space, and in each Circle, they meet with a new person who shares their grievance, their pain, their experience. That was something I allowed myself to play with a little bit — that each song starts with my voice, but it allows into itself and the license to just let the song grow to where it needs to be. Let the voice explore the idea that it needs to explore”, the songwriter unfolded during an interview for the Grammy Awards website.

Recently, Andrew – a name that precedes his surname, used as a stage name – revealed what’s new on the Latin America tour to Play FM radio. “A bigger band than before, a dedicated string section…” and even promised to play the fan favorite Someone New at the concert in Chile. Can we expect the song on the setlist in Brazil too? I hope so.

Talking about expectations, Hozier expressed his expectations of the concerts in Brazil in an interview for the “Tenho Mais Discos Que Amigos” news portal. “And now we have two shows coming up in Brazil, which is very special. For me, it’s a chance to play these songs for the first time in a new place, even though I came to Lollapalooza last year – and that makes me very excited.”

The tour so far & what can we expect

Even without access to the official setlist before the start of the 2025 tour, which will kick off in Bogotá, Colombia, on May 21, we can assume that, for the most part, the 2023-24 selection will be kept and performed on Brazilian stages.

Opening with the mystical “De Selby (Part 1)”, also the opener of “Unreal Unearth”, is the perfect choice to set the mood for the whole concert, as the audience prepares for the start of a journey, with the words in Gaelic “Is claochlú an ealín/ Is ealaín dubh í”, meaning that art is about to transform every single person in the room.

It’s followed by “Jackie e Wilson”, the powerful bass in “De Selby (Part 2)”, “To Be Alone”, “Dinner & Diatribes”, the lustful (and personal favorite) “Francesca”, “From Eden”, “Angel of Small Death and the Codeine Scene”, “Eat Your Young”, which is inspired by the Third Circle of Hell – Gluttony – and has a political message about the impacts of capitalistic greediness, and, finishing the concert’s first half, the overflowing warmth in “Like Real People Do”.

The second half begins with a mythological reference (another personal favorite), “I, Carrion (Icarian)”, capable of melting hearts just as the sun melted the wings of Icarus. The following sequence of songs is made up of some of Hozier’s biggest hits: “Would That I”, famous for being accompanied by the viral TikTok line “How I love being a woman!”, the No.1 song on Billboard Hot 100 “Too Sweet”, the smooth and liquorish “Cherry Wine”, “Movement”, that shows such devotion, you can almost feel the lyrical self kneeling in front of their lover, the upbeat and light-bodied “Almost (Sweet Music)” and “Take Me To Church”, responsible for elevating the status of his career.

Entering the encore, the audience crosses the Ninth Circle of Hell in “Unknown/Nth”, witness the protest song and tribute to Nina Simone, “Nina Cried Power”, and has its breath taken away during “Work Song”, which has already become the soundtrack for a marriage proposal on the Nashville, Tennessee, concert.

I doubt that anyone will leave without feeling transformed by his art. The best way to materialize this life-changing experience is to stop by the official merchandising stands and take home exclusive items from the tour! Both Espaço Unimed and Qualistage provide structures to house and sell T-shirts, hoodies, mugs, eco bags, vinyl records, and more for those who want to feel close to these memories.

As a way of ensuring that the journey to and from the concert is safe, AS Brasil, a company specializing in logistics and event coordination, will provide exclusive transport for fans, leaving from various points in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro directly to the concert venue, and returning without difficulty to the chosen location.

In addition to safety, other equally important aspects must not be overlooked if the day of the concert is to be perfect. Yes, it’s important to be well-dressed for a special day, but don’t sacrifice your comfort! If you’re waiting in line for hours before the gates open, don’t forget to eat well, stay hydrated, and apply sunscreen, as well as charging your cell phone and keeping your documents with you. And last, but not least, focus more on making the most of the show and less on getting the best photos or the best seat in the section.

