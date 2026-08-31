How to Become a Reader in the Age of Short-Form Content 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Between short videos and constant notifications, staying focused on a book has become a challenge. But developing a reading habit may be possible with small changes in everyday life.

It takes only a few seconds to watch a video, catch up on a piece of news, or receive new information. On TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, content is fast, fragmented, and constantly available. In this environment, spending thirty minutes reading a book can seem much harder than it used to be. The problem is not necessarily a lack of interest in books.

Recent research suggests that the concern goes beyond personal experience. A 2025 review of 71 studies involving nearly 100,000 people found that heavier short-form video use was associated with poorer cognitive performance, particularly in attention and inhibitory control. However, the researchers stressed that this does not prove that short-form videos directly cause these problems.

The issue is especially relevant among young people, who are heavy users of this type of content. A 2026 UK survey found that 83% of Key Stage 3 students and 91% of Key Stage 4 students who go online watch short-form videos such as TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and Instagram Reels.

In many cases, the problem is not necessarily a lack of interest in books. It may be the difficulty of staying focused on one activity for a longer period. Constantly switching between videos, messages and notifications can make long-form reading less appealing, especially for people who are used to the speed of social media.

Unlike short-form content, reading requires the reader to remain engaged with the same story or idea for an extended period, without the constant change of stimulus offered by social media.

Many young people recognize this change in their own routines. A student might start reading a book and, after a few pages, feel the urge to check their phone. What begins as a quick notification check can easily turn into several minutes of scrolling.

When social media makes us want to read

However, social media can also encourage reading. The growth of the so-called BookTok community on TikTok has turned book recommendations into viral content. Reviews, reading lists, and reactions to stories have introduced many young people to books they might not have discovered otherwise.

Research from the UK Publishers Association illustrates the potential impact. In a nationally representative survey of 2,001 people aged 16 to 25, 59% said that BookTok or book influencers had helped them discover a passion for reading. The survey was conducted by Savanta in October 2022.

For some readers, these online communities can make reading feel less like an individual activity and more like something to share with others. Discussing a book, seeing other people’s reactions, or simply finding a recommendation that matches their interests can create an incentive to pick up a book.

This shows that technology and reading do not necessarily have to be opposites. The same phone that interrupts a reading session can also inspire someone to pick up a book. Rather than completely avoiding social media, developing a healthier relationship with it may be a more realistic approach to building the habit. The difference lies in how people organize their time and control their consumption of short-form content.

The reading habit is under pressure

The challenge is also visible in broader reading trends. A 2026 survey by the UK’s National Literacy Trust, which collected responses from more than 125,000 children and young people, found that only around one-third said they enjoyed reading in their free time. Although the figure increased from the previous year, daily reading remains relatively uncommon among young people.

The survey also found a strong connection between enjoying reading and reading more frequently. This suggests that the challenge may not simply be about discipline or finding more time to read. Making reading enjoyable and accessible may be just as important as reducing distractions.

How to rebuild the reading habit

One way to rebuild the habit is to start small. Instead of setting a goal of reading dozens of pages every day, spending 10 or 15 minutes focused exclusively on a book can make reading easier to include in a daily routine.

The goal is not to finish a certain number of pages, but to make reading a consistent part of the day. Starting with a manageable amount of time can also make the habit feel less like another obligation. Keeping the phone away during this time can reduce distractions.

Choosing books that genuinely interest the reader is another important step. Reading does not have to begin with a long classic novel. Fiction, biographies, comics, short stories, essays, and journalism can all help develop the concentration needed for longer texts.

The most important thing is finding something that makes reading feel enjoyable, rather than a task that has to be completed. If a book does not hold your attention, choosing another one can be part of the process instead of a reason to give up on reading altogether.

Reading as a way to slow down

In a world built around speed, reading requires the opposite: slowing down. Becoming a reader is about learning to stay with a story, follow an idea, and allow your attention to remain in one place. Perhaps the biggest challenge of reading in the 21st century is not finding time to read but learning how not to escape from it.

—————————————————

The article above was edited by Isabella Simões.

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero home page for more!