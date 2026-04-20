How far can AI be helpful in journalism?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Artificial intelligence is no longer just a trend; it has become part of the daily routine across many professions, and journalism is no exception. From writing assistants to data analysis systems, tools like ChatGPT are already being tested in newsrooms and classrooms. But how far can they go without replacing the journalist’s critical thinking?

In recent years, major international news organizations have been experimenting with AI for tasks such as transcription, large-scale data analysis, and headline suggestions. Despite its advantages, the use of these tools still raises important concerns, including the risk of misinformation, questions around authorship, and algorithmic bias.

To better understand how this technology is being applied in practice, HC had a talk with Professor Eduardo Nunomura, from Casper Libero, who incorporates artificial intelligence into both his academic and professional work. According to him, AI is already part of his routine in multiple ways, from simple tasks to more complex processes. “It can help with something as basic as a formal email, but also support the development of digital tools” he explains. He also highlights that these tools can speed up repetitive tasks, allowing journalists to focus more on creativity and analysis.

In the academic environment, initiatives like Agenzia encourage students to experiment with AI throughout the journalistic process, from reporting to publishing. “Artificial intelligence can assist in every stage of journalism, but it needs to be used consciously” affirms Nunomura. For him, the key question is not whether to use AI, but how: “You have to decide if you are using it as a shortcut or as a way to expand your work and become a better journalist.”

While the debate about replacing journalists remains open, Nunomura argues that journalism is not uniquely threatened. “Communication is one of the most important skills for the future. Even to use AI properly, you need to know how to communicate,” he affirms. He also points out that audiences still value human presence and connection, especially in journalism, where credibility and trust are essential.

However, he warns about the risk of overreliance. “There is a danger of becoming lazy and letting AI do the work for us” he says. “If we start using it just to generate content, we risk creating an internet that is less intelligent, because we are only reproducing what already exists.” Since AI is based on existing human-produced material, excessive use may weaken originality and reduce the quality of information, a concern he summarizes in a final, direct message: “Do not be lazy.”

The experiment with artificial intelligence in journalism shows that its potential is undeniable, but its limits are still being shaped. Rather than replacing professionals, the tendency is for AI to reshape how journalism is produced, demanding new skills and an even more critical approach to information. In this context, the challenge is not only adopting these tools, but understanding how to use them responsibly within the journalistic process.

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The article above was edited by Maria Alice Primo.

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