How did the rabbit become a marketing strategy at Easter

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Easter is one of the main celebrations of Christianity, commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ after his crucifixion. However, what we see most in stores during this time of year are chocolate eggs and bunny ears. So how did a folkloric animal become the biggest advertising strategy of Easter?

Where did the Easter Bunny come from?

There are many theories about the origin of the Easter bunny. According to the BBC, many religions consider the rabbit an animal that represents fertility and reproduction. The biggest theory associating the rabbit with Easter has pagan origins, relating the animal to the goddess Ēostre (or Ôstara), known as the goddess of fertility. The existence of this connection was popularized with a quote from Jacob Grimm in his work Deutsche Mythologie.

The tradition of Easter egg hunts

The custom of hiding colored eggs for children to find began in Germany, during the Lutheran Reformation. Initially, chicken eggs decorated with surprises inside were used, but then centuries later, chocolate eggs appeared. The tradition spread throughout the United Kingdom with the celebrations of Queen Victoria, expanding to the United States and the rest of the world through German immigrants.

During our breakfast and after, the children hunted for Easter eggs, it being Maundy Thursday, and they were in great delight” Queen Victoria.

The marketing strategy

Even though it’s a religious holiday, Easter is one of the most lucrative dates of the year, because it’s a great marketing opportunity due to consumption. Brands rely on nostalgia to awaken consumer desire, showing commercials with family reunions, children receiving eggs, and messages of renewal.

The rabbit has become a symbol used as a mascot at this time of year. Just like Santa Claus at Christmas, the animal serves as a remarkable visual identity, attracting the attention mainly of children, the main target audience of the egg hunt tradition.

The creation of products and events during the holiday has transformed the Easter experience as we know it today. Although the celebration only happens once a year, brands around the world spend the rest of the year investing in campaigns to boost demand for products at this time.

Even though this evolution has moved away from the origins of the holiday and become something more commercial, the reach of the campaigns attracts enthusiasm and perpetuates some traditions. Today, whether you are a religious person or not, it is possible to experience the joy and nostalgia of Easter.

_________________

The article above was edited by Larissa Prais.

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero home page for more!