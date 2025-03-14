Hey men, here are 10 phrases that you should not say to a woman: get rid of the sexist classics

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

Discussions about gender equity have been gaining more and more attention in today’s society. However, unfortunately, many still think it’s just about “not being sexist!”. Here’s a secret: the problem goes much deeper than that.

Neglecting seemingly harmless everyday phrases and situations (often expressions we’ve heard from older generations) shows that we still have a long way to go in combating sexist attitudes. Sometimes, we don’t even realize the impact these words can have, which is why this collection highlights some sayings and expressions that should be eliminated from your vocabulary immediately!

“Are you crazy?” or “That’s just in your head”

Often used as an escape mechanism, this phrase labels women as “crazy” in situations where they likely just asked a question or sought out an explanation for a mistake made by their partner.

“She must be on her period”

This phrase invalidates women’s emotions both during and outside their menstrual cycle, suggesting a lack of control and exaggeration on their part. While an angry man is perceived as simply assertive and strict, a woman is labeled as irrational and overly emotional for no reason.

“You’re pretty good… for a woman”

This so-called “compliment” carries an implicit comparison, assuming that women, in general, are inferior in a given activity (whether in sports, work, reasoning, etc.). It suggests that, as a woman, she can only reach a certain level, whereas men are naturally more capable in any field. This reinforces the idea that men are inherently better, undermining and underestimating women’s abilities.

“That’s such a girly thing”

This expression highlights the stereotype that only women engage in certain activities, such as wearing pink or cooking and caring for children. This segregation not only diminishes women but also pressures men into behaving a certain way to be “man enough.”

“Go wash the dishes”

Often used to belittle or silence women, this phrase reinforces the idea that a woman’s “natural” place is in the kitchen and that, instead of engaging in discussion, she should return to her supposed role: domestic work. It perpetuates the stereotype that certain tasks are exclusively feminine, once again separating “masculine” from “feminine” activities.

“She’s probably sleeping with the boss”

This expression devalues women’s achievements in the workplace, promoting the notion that, as women, they are incapable of reaching certain positions without engaging in sexual favors or bargaining.

“Woman behind the wheel, constant danger”

This popular saying in Brazil suggests that women drive poorly by nature, when in fact, the opposite is true: studies show that women are more cautious when behind the wheel than men, getting involved in far fewer serious accidents. This kind of misogynistic comment reinforces a prejudice with no factual basis.

“It’s ugly for a woman to swear”

If a man swears, he is seen as normal or even funny, but when a woman does the same, she is considered inappropriate, rude, or vulgar. This imposes a standard of behavior and control over how women should express themselves, reinforcing the idea that they must always be delicate, sweet, and innocent.

“You know how to cook? You’re ready to get married!”

This reduces a woman’s value to her domestic skills, tying it to the role of a wife, as if a woman’s primary function were to serve her husband. Moreover, it ignores the fact that cooking is a basic skill that all people—men and women—should learn to live independently.

“But it’s just a joke!” or “But that’s not obvious to me”

These phrases are often used to justify sexist remarks as if they were harmless jokes among guys. “They don’t think that way!”. How many women have heard a man say: “you take everything too seriously!”? After all, it’s not obvious to them what is or isn’t a sexist attitude!

Eliminating these expressions from our vocabulary is just the first step toward promoting greater gender equality in society. Questioning ingrained stereotypes and behaviors, listening to women’s experiences, and reflecting on the impact of words in daily life are essential actions for dismantling structural sexism. Small language changes have a significant effect on how we relate to others. After all, respect begins with the way we communicate.

—————————————————————–

The article above was edited by Clarissa Palácio.

Did you like this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero’s home page for more!