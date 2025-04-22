Here are must-see musicals in São Paulo this season

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The new season of musicals in São Paulo is unmissable! From the best known, such as Wicked and Mean girls, to new and unprecedented approaches such as Rita Lee’s autobiography. Check out the list of some of the main musicals currently showing:

Wicked

Back at Teatro Renault for its third run, the hit theater show and movie is back! Wicked has already been seen by more than 156,000 people in São Paulo and you, who didn’t have the opportunity to be present in the first two seasons, can watch this worldwide phenomenon now.

The musical tells the story of Elphaba and Glinda, who despite their differences and peculiarities, become great friends. So, are you ready to hear the Portuguese version of “Defying Gravity” live? You have the chance to see it live until july 6th, with the cheapest price being R$21.18.

Rocky – The Musical

Rocky – The Musical arrived in São Paulo in March at the 033 Rooftop theater, inspired by the Rocky 1976 famous film and the 2012 Broadway adaptation, plus a list of classic and memorable songs that are highly anticipated by the public, including “Gonna Fly Now” and “Eye of the Tiger”.

In the musical adaptation, Rocky Balboa, an unknown fighter from Philadelphia, gets an unlikely chance to fight for the world heavyweight championship. Live performances will go until may 18th, with ticket prices starting at R$21.18.

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum – On the Way I’ll Tell You

A Broadway hit, listed as one of the 100 best musicals in history, arrives in Brazil for the first time at Claro Mais SP theater. Starring the actor Miguel Falabella, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum is a musical comedy, inspired by Stephen Sondheim’s classics, full of humor and remarkable songs. A Roman slave plots to win his freedom by romantically uniting his master with a courtesan, but the situation gets complicated, leading to chaos.

I had never heard of this play, but I’m sure that, like me, you are now curious to watch it! Its final performance will happen on june 6th, and seats are available at its cheapest being R$19.50!

Mean Girls – The Musical

Another classic from the 2000s showing at Santander theater in São Paulo! Check out Cady Heron’s journey through high school as she exposes the “Plastic Girls”, a group led by the queen bee, Regina George. The musical grossed over $86 million in the United States and Canada alone, with a total of $129 million worldwide. Serious business, huh? Starting prices for tickets are at R$21.18, so let’s all wear pink and go watch it before its final performance on june 1st!

Rita Lee – A Musical Autobiography

Rita Lee’s autobiography is also out now! Starring Mel Lisboa, Teatro Porto is ready to welcome the queen of Brazilian rock to its stage for a long run, from april 11th until june 15th, as well as affordable tickets, starting at R$20.00.

The musical promises to tell Rita’s story in a new way. After 10 years of the play “Rita Lee lives next door”, Mel Lisboa will be back to interpret moments from the singer’s career. The cast also features highlights such as Fabiano Augusto and Bruno Fraga with musical direction by Marco França and Márcio Guimarães.

In a big city such as São Paulo, there’s no shortage of options of amazing musicals filled with heartfelt stories that are able to transport anyone into a whole other universe! Let’s go to the theaters to honor these artists and special productions.

