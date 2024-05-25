Here are 5 Post Malone songs to listen to after ‘Fortnight’

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

“And for a fortnight there, we were forever / Run into you sometimes, ask about the weather / Now you’re in my backyard, turned into good neighbors / Your wife waters flowers, I wanna kill her“.

After listening to “Fortnight”, a Taylor Swift song featuring Post Malone, you’re left with a desire for more: to listen and learn more about the North American singer. So here are 5 songs for those who liked “Fortnight“, we created parallels between the universes of Taylor and Post to guide you in this new era.

1. BETTER NOW / DEATH BY A THOUSAND CUTS

Love is such a complicated feeling, letting go of someone can be pretty harsh on yourself, especially when that’s not what you want. “Better Now” is the song that encapsulates the nuances of still being in love and heartbreak just like “Death by a Thousand Cuts“.

Taylor writes, “Cause I can’t pretend it’s okay when it’s not / It’s death by a thousand cuts.” This line speaks directly to Post’s lyrics: “You know I say that I am better now, better now / I only say that ’cause you’re not around, not around.” So if you want to grieve your past relationship and dance while you’re at it, this song is for you!

2. OVERDRIVE / TOLERATE IT

Sometimes love is not a two-person job; that’s exactly what both of these songs are about. In “Overdrive“, Post talks about how he would change for someone if that’s what it would be necessary for them to love him back, going as far as saying “I’d remove my tattoos if that’s cool to you’”. Meanwhile, in “Tolerate It“, Taylor expresses how she feels like a weight for the man she loves, how he once was her everything and he just tolerated her being.

3. TAKE WHAT YOU WANT / REPUTATION

After all of this sorrow, Post enters his reputation era with “Take What You Want.” In this song, he tells his loved one to take what they need and go. Malone’s totally done with being betrayed and feeling hurt in this relationship. The song has a rap tone with some rockish elements; it’s definitely a deeper atmosphere, just like the album Reputation.

4. STAY / YOU’RE LOSING ME

“You’re Losing Me” is like an answer to “Stay.” The two songs refer to a relationship that is not working anymore; it is just making them both feel bad, with memories of a good and warm past contrasted by the cold and empty present.

They wonder how much distance, conflict, and supposed new beginnings they can handle. Post shows this in “Every time we make up, the truth is fading,” while Taylor completes the sad logic with “How long could we be a sad song/’Til we were too far gone to bring back to life?”

5. CHEMICAL / FALSE GOD

Sometimes in a relationship, you know that feeling won’t last and an end is near, but you can’t accept it and let it go. At this stage, Post is willing to try even knowing all this in “Chemical“: “It’s fucked up, I know, but I’m still / Outside of the party, smokin’ in the car with you / Tell you that I’m sorry, tell me what I gotta do / ’Cause I can’t let go, it’s chemical.”

Meanwhile, during “False God“, Taylor pretends to have things under control, saying, “But we can patch it up good / Make confessions and we’re begging for forgiveness.”

It seems Taylor knew exactly what she was doing when she chose a singer who shares the same themes and feelings as her! So, by collaborating with Post Malone, she was able to create an emotional connection through their music.

—————

The article below was edited by Brisa Kunichiro.

Liked this type of content? Check out Her Campus Cásper Líbero for more!