Swifties Cracked The Code To Taylor Swift’s Countdown Clock, & It’s *Wild*

Taylor Swift’s QR code puzzle for her newest album, The Tortured Poet’s Department, has been solved — and Swifites cracked the code to the Taylor Swift countdown clock, too. To catch everyone up, on April 16 QR codes with backgrounds of “TTPD” and the number “13” started appearing in major cities all around the world. When scanned, fans would see a typewriter that spelled out a single letter (super confusing, honestly). However, Swifties worked overtime to collect all the letters and unscramble Swift’s code to discover it said: “For A Fortnight.”

In addition to the scavenger hunt, Swift added a countdown on her website that will end at 2:00 p.m. (EST) on April 18. Then, Swift dropped an exclusive CD single of “Fortnight” (which features Post Malone), since we’re getting its music video release Friday, April 19 at 8 p.m.

Swift has a long-standing tradition of giving her fans easter egg hints leading up to big news, but this worldwide scavenger hunt may have been the best one yet. (I mean come on, how fun is this?) Swifties, you all catch on quick!

How I slept last night knowing I'm going to hear TTPD for the very first time tonight cause I haven't listened to any leaks.#TSTTPD pic.twitter.com/8tU40cOK5N — WILDEST DREAMS HAHA 🧣 (@swiftoursonggg) April 18, 2024

me pretending like i don’t care about ttpd so midnight will come faster pic.twitter.com/i8fYEm3dfC — ellie! (@redtvslut) April 18, 2024

TTPD debuts in less than 24 hours and after this mid-day announcement, festivities will be in full swing. I can’t wait to see what else Blondie has in store for us!