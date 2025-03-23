Here are 5 horror movies if you want to start watching this genre

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Are you tired of predictable and cliche horror, but gore and major jumpscares bring your soul out of your body? So here is a list of 5 movies to softly introduce you to this genre.

The majority of the following movies are labeled as psychological horror, that offers a tricky and immersive experience, evoking the usual thrill, but without so much blood, sinister monsters, and heavy energy.

If you’re in need of an extra buzz, prepare your popcorn, turn off the lights and press play in these titles!

Run sweetheart run

If Volturi from Twilight and Marvel had a baby, it would certainly look like Run Sweetheart Run. In this movie, a secret lair of warriors fights against a demonic predator that tricks women with charming words and chivalry, representing the patriarchy and exploring feminine rage in rather comic scenarios.

The protagonist, Cherie (Ella Balinska), in fact, runs and screams a lot, but through sorority and rage against the oppression and violence that threatens her life, the message is powerful enough to make you feel that thrill commonly characteristic of hero movies.

You can watch Run Sweetheart Run on Prime Video.

the menu

This slightly modern cult movie with lots of symbolism, that you’ve certainly heard about, must be your next watch.

Through basically an eat-the-rich narrative, Margot Mills (Anya Taylor-Joy) replaces someone who would accompany her foodie boyfriend, Tyler Ledford (Nicholas Hoult), on a secret dinner located at a secluded island. The guests are eccentric and very powerful, showing the true meaning of that dinner: an event to show off wealth, elite peculiarities, and the feeling of exclusive experience.

The ending will leave you shocked and staring at your wall for 5 minutes, trust me!

You can watch The Menu on Disney+.

nocturne

When it comes to representing sisterhood in media, it is common and realistic to approach jealousy and competitiveness between sisters, but Nocturne takes it to a whole other level.

Julie Lowe (Sydney Sweeney) begins to resent her sister Vivian (Madison Iseman) because of her achievements as a very talented pianist. Julie shares the passion for music, but nothing seems to be enough compared to her sister’s competence.

As she finds a somber diary from a mysterious girl, paranormal entities show up to help her reach success, whatever it takes.You can watch Nocturne on Prime Video.

nanny

Aisha (Anna Diop) is an undocumented Senegalese immigrant in New York City who begins to work as a nanny to, hopefully, gain enough money and take her son, Lamine (Jahleel Kamara), and her cousin, Mariatou (Olamide Candide-Johnson), to live with her in the USA.

The expected stress facing her job starts to look scarier as the barrier between reality and illusion fades, and a demonic presence threatens her new life. Is this a common paranormal entity story, or is it something more, a warning that is trying to protect her?

You can watch Nanny on Prime Video.

last night in soho

Anya Taylor-Joy strikes again in this list. What can I say… she deserves it!

In a switching point of view between the 1960s and the present, Ellie (Anya Taylor-Joy), a fashion major, is connected with a mysterious woman who lived at her current apartment in the past, and a web of secrets and crimes is unraveled as the girl gets lost between her own life and another one’s through very realistic dreams.

You can buy or rent Last Night in Soho on Prime Video.

