“Hello You!” What can we expect about the last and fifth season of YOU ?

The last season of You left us wondering what our main character Joe Goldberg would do now. Fans got a lot of theories, but first, let’s remember what happened. Be aware, spoilers ahead!!

Recap Of Season 4

Season 4 starts with Joe in London, now going by “Jonathan Moore”, working as a professor. He moved there to chase Marienne, who he was in love with back in season 3. His new life leads him to meet a rich friend group through his neighbors, Kate and Malcolm — who he was already lowkey stalking. After a long drunk night with them, he wakes up to Malcolm’s dead body in his apartment. He doesn’t remember doing it, but gets rid of the body anyway.

That’s just the beginning of a murder cycle, called “Eat the Rich”. Joe gets romantically involved with Kate and also becomes close to Rhys Montrose, a famous writer. Rhys manipulates him into framing Phoebe’s — Kate’s friend — stalker for the killings, which works. Later, Rhys decides to run for mayor and tells Joe to kill his political rival — who turns out to be Kate’s dad, Tom Lockwood.

Joe goes to dinner with Kate and her dad, where Lockwood exposes his real identity. Joe plans to kill him, but Lockwood flips it and asks him to kill Rhys instead. Joe finds Montrose, tortures and kills him — only to realize Rhys wasn’t real this whole time, just a part of his own twisted mind.

A Psychotic Twist

Meanwhile, Nadia finds a key in Joe’s place that leads to a cage where Marienne is locked up. Turns out, Joe had kidnapped her during a psychotic break and completely forgot about it. His imaginary Rhys helps him remember where the key is, and Joe finds Marianne just as Nadia is planning on how to help her escape. Joe promises to let her go, but when he comes back after Phoebe’s wedding, he finds her “dead” from an overdose. Thinking she’s gone, he dumps her in a park — but she survives and makes it back to Paris, with the help of Nadia and her boyfriend, Edward.

In the final stretch, Kate tells Joe her dad had been secretly funding all her work, and she’s scared she’ll never be free from him. Joe ends up killing Lockwood, then tries to kill himself, but the cops save him. At the hospital, Kate says she inherited everything and already covered up what Joe did. He fully gives in to his dark side, kills Edward, and frames Nadia for everything after she finds out the truth.

The season ends with Marienne safe in Paris, reading about Joe in the news. Joe moves back to New York with Kate, who now runs her father’s company, and helps make Joe look like a victim who survived Love.

THE MYSTERIES LEFT FOR SEASON 5

Season 4 ended with a lot of things to solve, such as Nadia’s future (is she going to escape prison? Are people gonna believe her stories about Joe?), about Kate’s and Joe’s future — will they be able to manage Kate’s dad’s business? What about Rhys being the image of Joe’s persona? — As well as Marienne’s final arc (Will she appear again or finally be able to live a normal life?). We probably won’t get ALL the answers we want, but we hope we can get at least some of them.

Speaking of answers, the new trailer gave us even more questions, with Joe and Kate back in New York. Things are different, as the couple is now always in the spotlights, but of course, Joe needs another obsession, so who’s the new girl?

A boy also appears for a few seconds on the trailer, screaming “Dad!”, leaving fans to believe he’s Henry, Joe’s son. If that is actually him, then the timeline went by really fast, being gone at least 3-4 years after season 3.

His return to New York brings back old memories, including the bookstore he worked back in season 1, and also, of course, the glass cage in its original place. Some familiar faces are also back, like Annika — Beck’s old friend — who’s still trying to expose Joe for murdering Peach, one of his first victims.

The fifth and last season comes out April 24th, promising “A Killer Goodbye”, where we will finally be able to — hopefully — solve all these mysteries!



