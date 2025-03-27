Harris Dickinson: Who is Hollywood’s new favorite actor?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’ve been keeping an eye on Hollywood’s rising stars, you have probably alternately heard the name Harris Dickinson, especially since the release of his new movie Babygirl, starring Nicole Kidman. This British actor, once overlooked, has quickly become one of the most popular new talents in the industry.

With a blend of undeniable charisma, versatility, and raw talent, Dickinson is making a name for himself in a big way. But who is Harris Dickinson, and why is he becoming Hollywood’s new favorite actor?

About his career

Dickinson was born in Leytonstone, East London, in 1996 and showed an early interest in acting. He studied at the prestigious Drama School of the East and began his career with smaller roles, but it wasn’t until 2017 that his career took off

His breakthrough came in Beach Rats, a haunting coming-of-age drama directed by Eliza Hittman. Dickinson’s portrayal of Frankie, a young man struggling with his sexuality in the scenery of a brave Brooklyn neighborhood, was nothing short of mesmerizing and earned him a nomination for Best Actor at the 2017 Gotham Awards.

After that, he quickly became an acclaimed actor in Hollywood, resulting in his participation in several well recognized films, including Triangle of sadness.. In this movie, Harris Dickinson delivered a strong and nuanced performance, capturing the character’s insecurities, frustrations, and dark comedy moments with great subtlety. His chemistry with Charlbi Dean and his ability to shift between vulnerability and absurdity added depth to the film’s satirical tone.

Dickinson’s performance in Babygirl

In Babygirl (2024), this erotic thriller directed by Halina Reijn, Harris Dickinson plays a young intern, named Sebastian, who becomes entangled in a complex relationship with Romy, a high-powered CEO portrayed by Nicole Kidman.

In the movie, whose plot divided opinions in the internet and among critics, Harris’ acting was undeniably good. He played the role perfectly and gained the audience with his looks. Therefore even the ones that didn’t really like the film can’t say that his performance was bad, since it fearlessly explored the film’s intimate and exhilarating themes.

Furthermore, the movie had an enormous number of viewers, since Harris performed next to two big names in the industry, Nicole Kidman and Antonio Banderas. This brought the young actor even more visibility and boosted his career.

Why Does Hollywood Love Him?

One of the reasons Harris has quickly captured the attention of Hollywood directors and audiences is his ability to play totally different roles. Whether he’s appearing in a period piece, a contemporary drama, or an action-packed adventure, Dickinson seems to embody any complex character with ease.

Besides that, whether he’s playing a heartthrob or a troubled soul, Dickinson brings a unique sensitivity to his roles, making them deeply relatable to the audience.

His charm, talent, and versatility make him a perfect fit for the ever-evolving landscape of Hollywood, where actors must constantly reinvent themselves and surprise audiences.

However, Harris is not only a pretty face and as he continues to build his career, we can only expect to see more of him in high-profile projects and, no doubt, more awards and recognition. Hollywood’s new favorite actor is here to stay, and we can’t wait to see what’s next for Harris Dickinson.

