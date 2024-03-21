Guts World Tour: Olivia Rodrigo’s Iconic Looks On Stage

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Guts World Tour is Olivia Rodrigo’s tour of her second album, which is based on another phase that the singer is experiencing in her life and is full of very real feelings. If you think that the show only has music from Guts, you are wrong! The presentation also counts with almost every song of Sour. Guts World Tour started this year, on February 23rd, in Palm Springs, California.

We already know that she is our rockstar, but let’s talk about how much Olivia has been giving us gorgeous and unique looks on this tour. When the show came out, the public didn’t expect this much glamour with her own authenticity. See for yourself:

It’s a bad idea, right?

Starting the show, Liv wore this glittery silver two-piece with fishnet stockings. I think that’s a pretty good choice for the opening performance!

Pretty isn’t pretty enough?

Going to the second look, she brings the 90’s to us! Her choice was this little black sequin bralette paired with hot pants and a pair of fishnet stockings.

Never logical

Big moments need big looks. That’s the look that Olivia wore to sing on the top of a cinematic moon! She was wearing a plastic disc dress over a black bra top and high-waisted black bottoms. She’s been showing us so much confidence in these clothes!

I’m so obsessed!

Seriously, she can be our it girl and rockstar at the same time! In this one, Rodrigo wore a bodysuit with a plunging neckline over star tights. This bodysuit has two colors: pink and red.

I want to get him back!

Like a good ballad of a homeschooled girl, for the last look, Olivia wore a white tank top with the words “I’m Just a Girl” in pink along with some bejeweled hot pants.

I wanna kiss his face with an uppercut

All night long Liv wore her classic Dr. Martens boots. So comfortable and couldn’t be more her, right?

Okay, now I proved my point that she can wear whatever she wants and still look fantastic. Olivia Rodrigo is really determined to show us all her talent, voice and style, just in one night. Already excited to see her in your country? I wanna be in the first row!

