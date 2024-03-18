GUTS World Tour – how is Olivia Rodrigo bringing her second album to the stage

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Singer and actress Olivia Rodrigo, known for her worldwide hit “Drivers License”, and her performance as Nini in the series “High School Musical: The Musical: The series”, recently started a tour for her second studio album “Guts”.

With her pop, melancholic and vengeful songs, Olivia has won over thousands of fans around the world, her main audience being teenage girls. Her new album was a commercial success, selling 302,000 copies in the first week and debuting at the top of the Billboard 200.

The “Guts World Tour” began on February 23, and is being held in arenas, unlike the one of her first album, “Sour Tour”, which was held in smaller venues. With 46 shows in North America and 31 in Europe, Olivia will have a total of 77 performances to date.

the setlist

With shows that last approximately an hour and a half, Olivia was able to include most of her second album and also some hits from her first one, Sour.

In addition, the opening show does not disappoint, with artists such as Pinkpantheress and Remi Wolf.

the style

At just 21 years old, the singer not only manages to play sell-out shows, due to her incredible performance skills and talent but also catches the public’s attention with her costumes.

Inspired by the 2000s style, the pop star opts for looks with a lot of shine, a rocker look, wearing incredible clothes and always highlighting the color purple.

Although Olivia has not yet announced dates for other continents, Brazilian fans are already eagerly awaiting for the singer’s first visit to the country.

