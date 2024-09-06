Going to the Biennial for the first time? Here’s everything you need to know!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This Friday, September 6, 2024, the 27th São Paulo International Book Biennial kicks off! The Bienal is one of Brazil’s largest literary events, a true celebration of books, culture, and knowledge. If you’re preparing to attend for the first time, here’s a practical guide to everything you need to know to make the most of your experience.

WHEN AND WHERE?

The 27th edition of the Book Biennial will take place from September 6 to 15, 2024, at the Anhembi District, located at Av. Olavo Fontoura, 1209, São Paulo. The venue is vast, covering 400,000 m², and the Bienal promises to be a true immersion in the literary world, with hundreds of authors and exhibitors. The event hours range from 9 AM to 10 PM, so check the SP Book Biennial website for the schedule of the day your ticket is for!

TICKETS AND PRICES

Tickets cost R$35.00 (full price) and R$17.50 (half price). Children up to 12 years old and seniors over 60 years old have free entry. Tickets can be purchased online through the Fever website.

HOW TO GET THERE?

The Anhembi District is well-located and accessible by public and private transportation. The nearest subway station is Portuguese-Tietê (Line 1 – Blue), from where you can take a free shuttle bus provided by the Bienal (departing every 5 minutes) or use ride-sharing services to reach the event.

PROGRAMMING AND ACTIVITIES

The event will feature over 330 national and international authors and 150 exhibitors, as well as lectures, debates, autograph sessions, and cultural activities. This year, Colombia is the guest of honor, bringing a special program highlighting the cultural and literary richness of Latin America. A tip is to download the Bienal SP app to follow the event map in more detail, available for IOS and Android! But if you prefer, you can access the map directly from the Bienal website.

TIPS AND SURVIVAL MANUAL FOR THE BIENAL

Plan Your Day!

The Bienal can be huge and somewhat overwhelming for first-time visitors. The event usually spans several days, with numerous exhibitors, lectures, and activities happening simultaneously. To avoid getting lost in so many options, it’s worth checking the schedule in advance on the official website or event’s social media. Make a list of the publishers, events, and authors that interest you to organize your itinerary.

Golden tip: Arrive early to avoid lines and make the most of your time. Consider the time it will take to move between booths and stand in lines. Many famous authors often have highly sought-after autograph sessions!

Watch Your Budget!

With so many books around, it’s easy to get carried away with shopping. But remember that, besides new releases, many booths offer book promotions that can be real finds. Some exhibitors, like second-hand bookstores and independent publishers, have more affordable options.

If you’re a fan of freebies, the Bienal is also the right place to collect bookmarks, bags, and other promotional items offered by exhibitors, but we’ll cover that in the next section!

Smart tip: Bring a spacious backpack or bag to carry your books (and freebies) more comfortably.

Enjoy the Cultural Activities!

The Bienal is not just about buying books. There are debates, lectures, workshops, and panel discussions on various topics related to literature and culture. Well-known and emerging authors often share their stories and experiences in interactive events. Keep an eye out for sessions with special guests, which may include literary personalities and digital influencers.

Cultural tip: Arrive early for the most popular lectures and debates to secure a good seat. Spaces are limited, and demand is usually high.

Freebies, Promotions, and Discount Coupons!

Some Bienal booths offer free giveaways, and getting one is usually simple: most of the time, you just need to fill out a form, share stories tagging the publisher, follow them on social media, or even participate in challenges. However, some freebies might require purchasing books. Items offered include posters, bookmarks, buttons, pins, eco-bags, and stickers. Additionally, some publishers take the opportunity to share limited-time discount coupons live on Instagram and Twitter, so keep an eye on social media to catch these exclusive promotions!

Sharing is caring! Here’s one of the publishers that released a discount coupon for use during the Bienal weeks!

Comfort and Food

The Bienal can be long, so it’s essential to take care of your well-being. The event usually offers various food options, but prices can be high. If you want to save money, bring a snack, treat, juice, or water to ensure you stay well-fed without spending too much. Make sure to wear comfortable shoes and clothing, as you will likely be walking a lot.

Practical tip: Find a quieter area to rest and recharge, especially if you plan to spend the whole day there.

LITERARY NETWORKING

For aspiring writers and literature enthusiasts, the Bienal is an excellent opportunity to make connections. Many professionals from the publishing field are present, which can lead to valuable conversations, tips, and perhaps even future partnerships. Additionally, you can interact with readers who share similar tastes, exchanging experiences and reading suggestions.

Personal tip: Don’t be afraid to strike up conversations with other visitors or authors; the Bienal is a great environment for that!

SUPPLEMENTARY HOURS

For college students, the Book Biennial can be even more advantageous, as many institutions recognize the event as a valid cultural activity for supplementary hours. Participating in lectures, workshops, and meetings with authors can earn certificates that help fulfill this academic requirement, enriching your resume and providing a unique educational experience.

And for those who want to (or can’t) attend the Bienal, you can follow live coverage from various content creators who will be there. Among them are @anacaruelivros, known for book reviews and recommendations, @aquelegf, who always brings questions about the literary world, and @books.gabt, a profile focused on reading tips, reviews, and book aesthetics.

The Book Biennial is an incredible experience for book lovers and those who live for literature. With a bit of planning and the right tips, you can make the most of the event, discovering new books, meeting amazing people, and participating in enriching discussions. So get ready for an immersion in the world of words and enjoy every moment!

