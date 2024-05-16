Get excited BookTok because a fan-favorite novel is coming to life on the big screen! On May 16, the first official trailer for the film adaption of Colleen Hoover’s 2016 bestseller It End With Us was released and I can already tell it’s going to have me in my feels just like the book did.

Those on the book side of TikTok are all too familiar with It Ends With Us, but if you’re not, allow me to fill you in. It Ends With Us is a story about Lily Bloom, a woman who moves to Boston to open her own flower shop. It’s there she meets Ryle Kincaid, a charming neurosurgeon, whom she begins an intense relationship with. As their romance grows, Lily begins to question if Ryle is the guy for her. As the questions surrounding her relationship begin to overwhelm her, Lily’s mind drifts to Atlas Corrigan — her first love and a big part of her past that she left behind. When Atlas reappears in her life again, those old feeling Lily had for him start coming back, ultimately threatening her romance with Ryle.

If you read this book, then you just how great of a read it is and now that it’s becoming a movie, I’ve officially started counting down the days to the film’s release. Here’s everything we know about the film so far.

It Ends With Us stars Blake lively and Justin Baldoni.

The upcoming film will be led by Blake Lively, who plays Lily Bloom, and Justin Baldoni, who stars as Ryle Kincaid and even served as the film’s director. Brandon Sklenar will play Lily’s former lover Atlas Corrigan.

While speaking to People in April 2024, Lively called playing Lily Bloom an “honor” as she knew just how much of an impact this story has had on fans since it went viral in 2022.

“Lily resonated with an enormous amount of people, as the success of the book made clear,” she said. “Stepping into a character who’s had such a meaningful impact is an honor to take on. I loved Lily, and I hope that love is felt by those who care about her like I do, and also those who are getting to know her for the first time in this film.”

The film also stars Jenny Slate as Ryle’s sister Allysa, Hasan Minhaj as Allysa’s husband Marshall, and Amy Morton as Lily’s mother Jenny. Isabela Ferrer and Alex Neustaedter play young Lily and Atlas.

When will It ends with us be released.

It Ends with Us will hit theaters on Aug. 9, which means we have less than 3 months to mentally prepare ourselves for the wave of emotions this movie is going to bring.

Just from the trailer alone, it seems this movie is going to give all of the same vibes the book did — just with some Taylor Swift music and impeccable acting.

While there isn’t much else known about this movie, it seems like it’ll stay true to the book many of us have come to love. We’ll just have to wait until Aug. 9 to see what this film has in store.