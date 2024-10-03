Get to know Alex Consani, the first trans woman nominated for Model of the Year

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

It’s quite likely that you’ve come across a video of a blonde girl with bleached eyebrows, full of charisma and authenticity, screaming, dancing or singing on your TikTok timeline. That’s Alex Consani, also known as the “people’s princess”, a social media icon and one of the most promising models of the moment.

At 22 years old, Alex has already walked for the biggest and most prestigious brands in the world, such as Versace, Alexander McQueen, Givenchy and Chloé, standing out for her catwalk and making history by becoming the first transgender woman to be nominated for Model of the Year.

rising star

Born in Petaluma, a small town in California, Consani decided to pursue a career in modeling after her mother sent her to a transgender camp, where Alex felt connected to her community for the first time. Growing up in a trans-positive house and finding acceptance in the queer community were essential elements in her journey into fashion. Determined to follow this path, at the age of 13 she signed with Slay Model Management, a small agency where she began building her career, enduring long trips and often unpaid work – a sad reality for models starting out.

However, it was in 2019, when Alex signed with the prestigious IMG Models, that her career really began to gain momentum. A year later, she left San Francisco and moved to New York, where she enrolled at Pace University. However, she decided to drop out of school to dedicate herself full-time to modeling.

In an interview with Who What Wear, Alex says that her decision to move to the east coast of the country came after a tour of New York colleges, where she witnessed two trans women talking and crying together, telling their stories: “I had never seen two trans people connect in that way, and it felt so powerful, and it really motivated me to come here and really find it for myself”, Consani tells the website.

Since then, Alex’s career has only grown. In 2021, she made her runway debut walking for Tom Ford, paving the way for collaborations with several other renowned fashion houses. Recently, Consani walked in the iconic Victoria’s Secret World Tour show, alongside other trans and plus-size models. This moment was especially significant, as they shared the stage with cis models, traditional symbols of beauty standards, breaking barriers and celebrating inclusion and diversity in fashion. In addition, the people’s princess also attended the Oscars, starred in a beauty campaign for Hailey Bieber‘s brand Rhode, and appeared in Charli XCX‘s music video.

people’s princess

Alongside her modeling career, Alex has also become a phenomenon on social media, gaining an audience far beyond the fashion world. She first gained popularity on TikTok, where she began posting videos in 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic. Since then, her account, @captioncroook, has grown impressively, currently accumulating 3.1 million followers.

Her content is spontaneous and fun, with funny and unplanned videos that capture relaxed moments with friends, whether walking down the street, shouting on the New York subway, or backstage at major fashion shows. Alex’s authenticity and good humor have made her a beloved figure on the platform, especially winning over Gen Z.

Beyond winning over thousands of fans with her iconic personality, Alex Consani has become an active voice in the fight for the rights and safety of the trans community, as well as for the representation of all minorities within fashion. In an interview with Vogue, she shares: “As a young trans girl, I always saw the lack of representation, and wanted to fill the void and show other trans and nonbinary people that it was beautiful to be trans—not something to be ashamed of.”

This love and recognition that Alex earned from both brands and the public resulted in a historic nomination at The Fashion Awards in the Model of the Year category, making her the first trans woman to achieve this feat. The award ceremony takes place on December 2nd, and even if Alex doesn’t take the prize home, it can already be said that she has brought hope to all trans girls who dream of entering the world of fashion one day.

