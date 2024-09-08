Get to know 5 independent Brazilian artists that you have to listen to

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Have you ever had the feeling that when you open your Spotify there are only the same old artists? The same songs playing in a loop, with nothing new to listen to? For those who long for diversity of sounds, an alternative is to search for more indie artists that have no attachment to any music labels.

These professionals have a challenge: to count on only their own resources to make their art. Besides the lack of financial support, they face difficulties in reaching a large audience, while having to take on different roles, whether as producers or promoters of their own work.

Despite the obstacles, the independent musicians have more creative freedom and autonomy in their career. More than just offering a musical alternative, these artists make room for narratives that are often left aside by the traditional industry.

To learn more about the indie scene, marked by a diversity of musical styles, we have selected five artists that you need to listen to:

Clara Valverde

One of the big names of new MPB and Brazilian pop, the singer had her first hit with the song “Samba do Moço Bonito”, which has more than two million plays on YouTube.

Valverde often addresses themes about passion in her songs, which makes her lyrics relatable to most listeners. The songs have also been featured on TV: “Burburinho” was part of the soundtrack for the soap opera Fuzuê, while “A Gente Faz” was on Salve-se Quem Puder, both on TV Globo.

Francisco, El Hombre

“Breaking away from what we were, from what we are. Breaking away from what the standards say we should be”, this is how the band describes itself. Formed in 2013 by Mexican brothers who became naturalized Brazilians, Sebastián and Mateo Piracés-Ugarte, the group now also includes vocalist Juliana Strassacapa, guitarist Andrei Martinez Kozyreff and bassist Helena Papini.

In 2017, the band was even nominated for the Latin Grammy for the song “Triste, Louca ou Má”, in the “best song in portuguese” category.

For those who wonder about the group’s curious name, it was given in tribute to the character in the book One Hundred Years of Solitude, by Colombian writer Gabriel García Márquez. In the narrative, “Francisco, El Hombre” always brought experiences from his time in Latin America back to his hometown.

Johnny Hooker

Born in Recife, Pernambuco, Johnny Hooker follows different music styles, going from pop, to tropicalism and glam rock, a subgenre of rock known for its flamboyant aesthetic in both clothing and attitude.

Hooker burst onto the national musical scene with his debut album Eu Vou Fazer Uma Macumba pra Te Amarrar, Maldito!, released in 2015, which earned him the Brazilian Music Award for Best Singer. He also produced singles such as “Amor Marginal” e “Alma Sebosa”, which were played on the Globo’s soap operas Babilônia and Geração Brasil, respectively.

Jovem Dionísio

The band that gained fame for their hit “Acorda Pedrinho” was formed in Curitiba, Paraná, in 2019. The group counts with Bernardo Pasquali (vocals), Rafael Dunajski Mendes ‘Fufa’ (electric guitar), Gustavo Karam (bass), Bernardo Hey ‘Ber Hey’ (keyboards) e Gabriel Dunajski Mendes ‘Mendão’ (drums and compositions).

With a style that mixes indie pop and bedroom (housemade, experimental and intimist production), the quintet launched two albums: Ontem Eu Tinha Certeza (Hoje Eu Tenho Mais) and Acorda, Pedrinho, both independently.

The most recent hit was the song “To Bem”, which went viral on social media with the verse “Cê reparou que eu me arrumei? Ah, tô bonitinho” (Did you notice that I got ready? Oh, I look cute, in free translation). On an interview to G1, the group said that the song was suggested by Bernardo Pasquali, who had the idea to compose lyrics about getting ready while on a road trip.

Liniker

With influence of many styles such as soul, jazz and samba, the artist started gaining popularity in 2015 with the launch of the EP Cru. At that time, she was still part of the band Liniker e os Caramelows. The biggest hit of the album was “Zero”, which quickly went viral on the internet.

In 2020, in an interview with Rolling Stone, the group announced their separation and a year later, Liniker released her first solo album, Índigo Borboleta Anil, which featured the participation of names such as Milton Nascimento, Tulipa Ruiz and Tássia Reis.

The project earned the artist a Latin Grammy, in the category Best Album of Música Popular Brasileira in 2022, the first ever received by a trans woman. On the occasion, she spoke emotionally about the award: “Hi. I’m Liniker, I’m a Brazilian singer, composer and actress and today I did something historical for my country. Is the first time that a transgender artist wins a Grammy”.

As her latest work, the singer released the album CAJU in August 2024. Liniker already announced a tour for the 14 track project – starting in November – and has already three sold out dates in São Paulo.

