From the big screen to real life: discover the truth behind “Letters to Juliet”

If you enjoy romance, you’ve probably seen the movie “Letters to Juliet”, where a young woman finds a wall covered with letters and decides to respond to one from 1957, to help the sender resolve a love-related issue.

And in case you thought it was just a movie set, you’ll be surprised to know it actually exists in real life, specifically in the city of Verona. The Italian city, as mentioned in the movie, serves as the backdrop for one of the world’s most famous couples, Romeo and Juliet, and Juliet’s House is where people leave letters seeking advice on how to resolve their romantic issues.

The location was built in the 13th century and is open to visitors year-round. The tradition of sending letters to Juliet’s House is still alive, supported by Club di Giulietta, a volunteer organization that anyone can join. So, if you find yourself in Verona, you can spend some time responding to these letters.

The house also features other notable details, such as the balcony where Juliet stood when Romeo declared his love for her, and a statue of Juliet. Legend has it that visitors who touch the right breast of the statue will have good luck in love.

Some people have even posted on social media confirming that it works.

THE TRADITION

The tradition of sending letters to Juliet in Verona began decades ago, with people from all over the world writing to the iconic character from William Shakespeare’s famous play. The idea originated when people began leaving notes at Juliet’s house, seeking love advice or sharing their personal stories.

This was mostly inspired by the timeless themes of love, longing, and heartbreak found in “Romeo and Juliet“. Over the years, this practice grew into a global phenomenon, where individuals seeking guidance or expressing their emotions would send letters to Verona, hoping for a response from Juliet herself.

The process of choosing who responds to these heartfelt letters is quite special. The “Juliet Club“ in Verona, a group of volunteers, is responsible for answering the letters. The club consists of passionate individuals who act as Juliet’s secretaries, carefully reading each letter and responding with wisdom, compassion, and care. These volunteers are well-known for dedicating their time to giving thoughtful, personal replies, ensuring that every letter is treated with respect and understanding.

JULIET’S STATUE

Another important tradition at Juliet’s house involves the statue of Juliet located in the courtyard. It is believed that touching the statue’s right breast brings good luck in love, making it a popular custom among visitors. The gesture is symbolic of a desire for love and affection, and many people from around the world can be seen lining up to touch the statue as a way of participating in the magical experience of Verona.

This tradition has become so popular that the statue has been polished smooth due to the countless hands that have touched it over the years. This ritual, like writing to Juliet, connects visitors to the enduring legacy of love in Verona.

ABOUT THE MOVIE

Inspired by the real-life tradition of sending letters to Juliet, the 2010 romantic film Letters to Juliet, directed by Gary Winick, beautifully brings the practice to the big screen. The film follows Sophie, played by Amanda Seyfried, a young woman who is on a trip to Verona with her fiancé.

While there, she stumbles upon a group of volunteers who respond to letters addressed to Juliet. Sophie decides to answer one particular letter, written by an elderly woman named Claire, who is seeking her long-lost love. This act sparks an unforgettable journey that blends romance and the idea of second chances, echoing the timeless themes of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.

As the story unfolds, Sophie’s interaction with Claire leads to a heartwarming adventure across Italy, as they attempt to reunite Claire with her former lover.

The movie showcases iconic locations in Verona, such as Juliet’s house and the famous balcony, bringing the city’s romantic atmosphere to life. Letters to Juliet celebrates the power of love, destiny, and the idea that it’s never too late to pursue happiness.

