Minimalism & Extravagance: What’s Behind the Quiet Luxury and Loud Fashion Trends

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

New trends in the fashion world come and go. And I bet you have already seen the terms “Quiet Luxury” and “Loud Fashion” circulating around the world, especially in fashion discussions. In the past months, these two opposites have become increasingly popular.

While someone who embraces the “Quiet Luxury” style is often seen as elegant, discreet, they ring to convey sophistication without resorting to exaggeration or ostentation. Otherwise, “Loud Fashion” is bold, vivid, and unapologetically extravagant, it is a luxury that seeks to be seen and recognized immediately.

If you are not yet familiar with these terms, this article will help you understand what these trends are, explore their origins, identify the main characteristics of each style, and grasp their connection to the fashion world.

Quiet Luxury: the trend that makes noise precisely by being silent

As the name suggests, “Quiet Luxury” refers to a minimalist aesthetic reminiscent of the st aesthetic reminiscent of the 1990s and is characterized by high-quality basic pieces. This trend avoids extravagance, steering clear of logos, striking prints, and any display of ostentation.

The style is not limited to minimalism; it also prioritizes quality, versatility, durability, discretion, timelessness, practicality, and comfort. The main representatives of “Quiet Luxury” are luxury brands such as Loro Piana, Hermès, MaxMara, The Row, and Bottega Veneta, whose items are priced beyond the reach of most people. This aesthetic has been featured in fashion shows by Miu Miu, Prada, and Hermès, as well as in celebrity looks on red carpets.

Loud Fashion: the luxury that cannot go unnoticed

We can describe “Loud Fashion” as a style that distinguishes itself through boldness and expressiveness, embracing the philosophy of “more is more” and favoring daring, eye-catching designs to create iconic, trend-setting pieces. Brands such as Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga, and Versace are often associated with this vibrant and impactful style.

The style features bold colors, striking prints, and a combination of textures that disrupts traditional harmony. It is frequently showcased on fashion runways, where creative and visionary designers present collections that go beyond the “ordinary.” In addition, “Loud Fashion” stands out for its incorporation of streetwear elements and influences from urban subcultures, creating a look that is both daring and accessible.

Loud Fashionis not just merely a style but an aesthetic that rejects discretion and embraces visual impact. Influenced by 1980s and 1990s fashion, the trend emphasizes gloss, intricate fabrics, visible logos, and bold combinations of textures and patterns. It represents the rise of maximalism as a contemporary trend. Also, it is about expressing personality without fear, showcasing, confidence,courage and individuality through one´s way of dressing

From Discreet Luxury to Ostentation: Different Ways of Consuming

Let’s say that “Quiet Luxury” promotes consumption in a discreet,sophisticated manner, focusing on high-quality pieces and exclusive brands. The idea is to buy fewer items at higher prices, reinforcing the sense of exclusivity desired by a select audience.

On the other hand, “Loud Fashion” encourages a more visible and immediate form of consumption. With bright colors, striking prints, and rapidly changing trends, consumers buy frequently to stay stylish, creating a vicious cycle of spending. The aesthetic of this style emphasizes pieces that quickly lose their relevance and become obsolete.

But, amid such different niches in the fashion world, what is your style, and how do you adapt it to your daily life while maintaining originality, personality, and staying on budget?

Whether you choose to whisper or shout—in fashion terms, your choice between “Quiet Luxury” or “Loud Fashion”—depends on your style, needs, and the image you want to project. The best luxury, indeed, is the one that brings confidence and authenticity, while allowing you to explore uncharted territories without fear of judgment in a society that is still reinventing itself and adapting to new trends.

_________

The article above was edited by Maryanna Arison.

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero home page for more!