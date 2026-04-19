From Institutions to Influencers: Who Shapes Politics Today?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

People don’t need to look too closely to see how social media has reshaped everyday life. The changes are everywhere: from learning how to cook a full meal in under 90 seconds through a TikTok video, to deciding who to vote for based on what an influencer says. Around the world, governments are increasingly influenced by what citizens consume on their screens, for better or for worse.

According to the Pew Research Center, 42% of social media users say these platforms are important for helping them get involved in political and social issues, especially younger adults. However, while the idea of shaping public opinion through a smartphone has become central, 76% believe that “social media makes people think they are making a difference when they really aren’t.”

But the impact goes beyond user participation, as the platforms are reshaping both who engages with politics and how it takes shape.

SPEAKING THE LANGUAGE OF THE INTERNET

Considering that people between 18 and 34 are among the most active internet users and participate in public life, the connection between the two is hard to ignore.

As a result, politicians are investing time and resources into capturing the attention of this audience through social media. The strategy is simple: speak the same language. Memes, trends, and online humor have become tools for political communication.

Politics is driven by the logic of attention, becoming a spectacle where no topic is too serious to be adapted for younger audiences.

NEW MEDIATORS

Politicians are no longer the only mediators of political discourse. They now share this space with a group that thrives on digital platforms.

Whether they are experts in a given field or simply ordinary users with a large following, they hold the attention that once belonged almost exclusively to traditional political figures. The blend of entertainment and politics has proven particularly effective, especially in reaching younger audiences, who are often less engaged with the subject.

As noted by Renee DiResta, associate research professor at the McCourt School of Public Policy, “their success often depends on producing content that resonates strongly within their niche community, which can sometimes mean amplifying divisive material.”

This new form of mediation follows the logic of algorithms, which tend to recommend content based on what users have already interacted with. As a result, influencers amplify within systems that prioritize familiarity and engagement. This dynamic contributes to the formation of echo chambers, in which exposure to diverse perspectives is limited and dialogue becomes more restricted. In turn, users are more likely to encounter content that reinforces their pre-existing views, fueling polarization.

IS AI IN YOUR PARTY?

The influence of fake news has long been present in the digital world, but it has become faster and more convincing with the development of artificial intelligence.

While many people already recognize the risks this technology poses, its full consequences have yet to unfold. AI is now used as a strategic tool to amplify deceptive content and accelerate the spread of information that often lacks context.

Mitigating these risks depends on how users interact with the posts they consume, as well as on the moderation carried out by the platforms themselves. Developing critical thinking and paying attention to the information that appears in one’s feed are essential steps. Limiting the spread of false or misleading content also plays an important role in protecting the integrity of public debate.

FROM GOVERNMENT HALLS TO YOUR SCREEN

Governments around the world have adapted to new forms of communication in a hyper-connected society. The shift in the institutional dynamics of politics, through publications promoting legislative proposals and other public initiatives, brings citizens closer to debates that now extend beyond formal institutions.

Once again, this reduces the level of mediation between the state and the public, allowing reactions to emerge more quickly and directly.

What once depended on official institutions and intermediaries now takes place on screens, driven by speed, interaction, and constant exposure.

The challenge now lies in how politicians communicate with the public, but also in how citizens interpret, question, and respond to what they see. In this landscape, the way information spreads can matter as much as the truth behind it.

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The article above was edited by Maria Alice Primo.

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