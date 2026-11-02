From Día de los Muertos to Finados: How Different Cultures Honor Their Dead

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Cultures all over the planet have various ways to deal with death. To some, burying the body of a loved one is a sad moment. To others, it is a moment to celebrate their life and to give them a deserved farewell. The burial, however, isn’t the only ceremony related to the dead, as plenty of countries have special dates during the year to pay homage to those who have passed away.

Shaped by centuries of faith, folklore, and local customs, many of them are colorful and have close ties to food and dance. From the “Dance with the Dead” to the “Carnival of Laughter”, get to know how six countries celebrate their dead.

Día de los Muertos – Mexico

Perhaps the most well-known festivity, Día de los Muertos (or “Day of the Dead”, in English) has multiple variations across Latin America. Still, the Mexican version is the most represented one in pop culture. It is held every November 1st and 2nd and, in 2008, it was declared part of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO.

Although it is called Day of the Dead, the holiday is celebrated for two days, matching All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day, two Christian solemnities. Mexicans celebrate their ancestors and make offerings to them, which include colorful ornaments, pictures, candles, and whatever objects their loved ones would like to receive on their altars. The face painting that resembles death is, however, a more recent tradition that became popular in the last 40 years.

A recent representation of Día de los Muertos came from the Pixar animated movie Coco. It tells the story of Miguel, a 12-year-old boy who gets transported to the Land of the Dead.

Famadihana (Madagascar)

Commonly referred to as the “Dance with the Dead”, Famadihana is grounded in the Malagasy belief that the soul only travels to the afterlife after the bones have turned to dust and have become one with the earth. Until that happens, every five to seven years, family members of the deceased remove the bodies from their tombs and carry them on special mats during Famadihana. The festivities last for about two days.

During the celebrations, the corpses are dressed in fresh clothing, and their relatives can ask for blessings, share news, and tell stories. It isn’t uncommon to see people eating, drinking, and laughing, with many people taking the bodies to dance. To the Malagasy, the dead love to party just as much as the living. In the end, the ancestors are taken back to their tombs with gifts such as alcohol and money

Dziady (Poland)

Celebrated on October 31st and translated as “Forefathers’ Eve”, Dziady has its origins dating back to pre-Christian Slavic traditions. It is a festivity to pay respect to the souls of the ancestors, and candles are commonly lit to represent not only hope and life, but also fire and the living who welcome the dead. People usually take this time to wish for the deceased to be accompanied by light, and the candles are placed on graves.

In older traditions, special foods such as dumplings would be cooked in preparation for the ceremony. They would be made to receive and feed the souls, and to celebrate the gathering of the living. Flowers are also an important symbol of life and heritage. A newer tradition is to keep portraits of the deceased over their coffins as a means to maintain their originality.

Obon (Japan)

Obon is the Japanese Buddhist festival nicknamed the “Feast of Lanterns” or the “Feast of the Dead”. Held from August 13th to 16th in most regions, it originates from the legend of Mokuren, a disciple of Buddha who performed community service to free his dead mother’s soul from suffering. He felt so relieved to be able to help her that he danced. The festivity represents a time to honor ancestors and to celebrate joy.

During the celebrations, people visit the graves of their loved ones and light lanterns to help guide their souls back to their ancestral homes. They also offer incense and flowers to the spirits, as well as certain types of food such as rice, fruits, vegetables, and drinks. Fish and meat are avoided. It is common to see people wearing yukata (light cotton kimonos) as the solemnity is held during the summer. Bon odori, a folk dance, is also a relevant part of Obon. The festivities are wrapped up with toro-nagashi, the floating of lanterns.

Gai Jatra (Nepal)

Translated as “Cow Festival”, Gai Jatra is held between July and August. It falls on the first day of the waning moon during the fifth month of the lunar calendar. The Cow is the Hindu goddess of wealth. The celebration has its ground on the share of sorrow and comfort as they know their loved ones are safe. It can last for up to eight days.

During the Cow Festival, people go out on the streets dressed in costumes that resemble the animal. The tail of a cow is understood as a relic that helps the deceased to get to heaven. Fruits, money, bread, rice, and curd are offered to the participants, including the cows. It is common to see music, dances, and laughter during the parades.

Finados (Brazil)

Finados is a festivity with many similarities to Día de los Muertos. Held every November 2nd, it is a Brazilian holiday with close ties to the Catholic religion. Many people take this day to rest and reminisce about their loved ones who have already passed away. It is considered the period in which many deceased souls go through a process of purification.

During the celebration, it is common to visit burial sites and churches. Flowers are placed on tombs and candles are lit to bring light and represent life. Due to its relation to religion, prayers are also offered, in which believers may ask for blessings and wish for deceased family members to be purified and have a safe trip into the afterlife. Unlike other ceremonies, Finados doesn’t have a specific dress code, but it isn’t uncommon to see people wearing black.

Although different countries around the world have different ways to honor their dead, they all share a similarity. All of those cultures pick a moment in which they reminisce about their loved ones who have already passed away. For some, music and food are necessary, while for others, the festivities are more introspective, dedicated to lighting candles and to wishing for a safe passing.

Those are not only times to celebrate but also to remember a universal truth: we are all going to die one day.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

The article above was edited and translated by Samantha Coutto.

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero home page for more!