FROM BOOKWORM TO SCREEN QUEENS: THE RISE OF BOOK ADAPTATIONS

Book adaptations are becoming more and more common in the cinematographic universe. From the box office hits of the 2000s and 2010s, like the Harry Potter saga, The Chronicles of Narnia, and The Twilight Saga, to the most recent releases currently dominating social media, such as The Summer I Turned Pretty, Wicked, and Bridgerton.

With the rise of the digital age, literary adaptations are also reshaping their production models to keep up with new generations. From box office records in the 2000s to views and edits on TikTok, let’s dive into the kickoff of this transformation.

HOW STREAMING CHANGED WHAT IS BEING ADAPTED

Back when books first became fully-fledged universes on the big screen, captivating hardcore book fans in neighborhood cinemas, the stories chosen to be adapted often had something in common: they were either fantasies or dystopias. Among the biggest sagas were The Hunger Games, The Chronicles of Narnia, Harry Potter, Percy Jackson, Maze Runner, and Divergent… All bestsellers, with readers eagerly watching their favorite worlds come to life on screen.

Over the years, however, audiences grew tired of supernatural and dystopian worlds, craving instead stories that reflected everyday struggles and lighter narratives to balance out the fast-paced reality of modern life.

Streaming platforms quickly caught on. They shifted their focus when it came to literary adaptations, recognizing that contemporary romances and inclusive narratives were dominating Gen Z readers’ bookshelves. A report by the University of Southern California’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative found that in 2022, 36% of literary adaptations featured protagonists from underrepresented racial or ethnic groups – up from 19% in 2018.

Consequently, the production process has also been shaped by social issues and representation, which are now considered in scripts and storytelling adapted to the world we live in: giving voice to those who need to tell their own stories.

WATCHING FIRST, READING LATER

Now, the logic has flipped. While in the 2000s bookworms would flock to the cinema to watch their favorite saga as if it were some sort of sacred ritual, today the couch has become the new sanctuary of audiovisual narratives.

People are watching the adaptation first, and then (if curiosity is sparked) heading to bookstores to dive deeper into the story. This shift allows fans to compare both versions and debate endlessly about what was left out or what was improved.

This role reversal has had a direct impact on both sales and the genres being adapted. Publishers Weekly reported a 52.4% increase in romance book sales in 2022, confirming the new desires of a generation that craves more emotional stories, where the focus is less on saving the world and more on exploring feelings.

WHEN FAN EDITS GO VIRAL, STUDIOS START LISTENING

Another force driving these new adaptations is the rise of social media. Platforms like TikTok and Instagram are creative goldmines for screenwriters, offering endless inspiration for upcoming adaptations based on the “trend” of the moment.

The Kissing Booth, Red, White & Royal Blue, Daisy Jones and The Six, Off-Campus, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, The Love Hypothesis are just some of the adaptations (or works in production) that went viral online, fueling feeds with new trends, edits, and reviews.

Furthermore, one thing that can’t be denied is the passion of a fan. Whether it’s for a sports team, an artist, or a fictional character they first connected with as a child, book fans remain among the most loyal audiences when it comes to their favorite sagas. Film studios have understood this and chosen to trust them, bringing the pages to life.

And it’s not just about passion, this is also a highly profitable investment. Studios not only adapt a beloved story, but they also secure a ready-made, engaged audience, guaranteeing a reliable source of revenue. In 2023, the global merchandising and licensing market generated more than $350 billion (almost 2 trillion reais), fueled by dedicated fandoms.

Whether on the couch or in a movie theater, book adaptations will continue to dominate the screen. Alongside their audiences, they prove that stories have no expiration date – from timeless classics to viral bestsellers, they hold the power to reach new generations and inspire new readers.

