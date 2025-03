The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of the biggest K-pop acts today, the global sensation Stray Kids have finally included South America in their world tour and will be in Brazil in April 2025. The group debuted in 2018 and has over 20 albums in its discography, in addition to several Japanese releases. The concept of youth and following dreams, incorporated into songs mainly of the “noise music” genre, with many changes of rhythm and aggressive beats, has won millions of fans around the world.

Stray Kids has billions of streams on Spotify, millions of followers on social media, and has already performed world tours throughout their 7-year career. However, for the first time, after countless requests from the fandom (called “Stay”), the group announced that the World Tour will also take place in Latin countries, including Brazil.

The eight members Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, HAN, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. will land in Brazil for their first show on April 1st at the Nilton Santos Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. After that, their next destination is São Paulo, where they were initially scheduled to perform only on April 5th at the MorumBIS Stadium; however, the date sold out within hours, and an extra show was confirmed on the 6th.

Tickets for the concert in Rio de Janeiro and for the extra date in São Paulo can still be purchased on the Ticketmaster website.

Awards and records: a giant career for a giant group!

When we talk about Stray Kids’ incredible achievements, it is impossible not to mention their win with “S-Class” at the 2023 VMA, or their six albums that reached the top of the Billboard 200. Also, one of their biggest hits “God’s Menu” reached 500 million views on YouTube, being the first fourth-generation K-pop group to do so.

In addition, the group stands out in the fashion scene, participating in Fashion Weeks, becoming ambassadors for brands such as Louis Vuitton, Tommy Hilfiger, Versace and even attending the Met Gala in 2024.

Seeing how the group is doing so well, it’s no wonder they’re flying to the other side of the world to perform concerts for their countless fans.

What to expect from this iconic tour?

Although the exact setlist for the concert in Brazil cannot be determined, we can expect songs based on past shows.

Iconic title tracks like “Maniac”, “LALALALA” and “Chk Chk Boom”; sentimental b-sides like “Twilight” and “Lonely St.”; energizing hits like “JJAM”, “ITEM” and “DOMINO” and even the long-awaited, exciting and danceable “MIROH”: Stray Kids can certainly please everyone with their innovative setlist.

STAYs are also hoping that the members will perform their solo songs.

“Railway” (Bang Chan)

“Unfair” (Felix)

“HALLUCINATION” (I.N.)

“Youth” (Lee Know)

“So Good” (Hyunjin)

“ULTRA” (Changbin)

“Hold my hand” (HAN)

“As we are” (Seungmin)

We can expect shiny and well-designed outfits, impeccable choreography, vocals and rapping, very colorful visuals and lighting, and certainly lots of jumping and excitement. No matter what, they will be rocking that stage; and the Brazilian crowd, as always, will be a show itself.

Tips for the concert

These tips are focused on concerts in Brazil but can be adapted to any other country on the tour:

VIP ticket allows you to purchase merchandise before the show starts;

you to purchase the show starts; It is possible to combine style and comfort! The shows will probably be on hot days, so don’t wear very heavy clothes. Here are some outfit ideas for you:

You can create looks with black and red, as they are the main colors of the World Tour >;

Choose your outfit inspired by the concept of your favorite Stray Kids album or song;

Recreate outfits or use elements that remind you of your favorite member;

Bring the basics to any concert : portable charger, water, snacks, a raincoat and your documents;

: portable charger, water, snacks, a raincoat and your documents; It is common in K-pop concert queues for other fans to sell products, such as photo cards , top loaders, shirts, bracelets, banners, etc. If you want, take some extra money: you can find many cute and cheap things;

, top loaders, shirts, bracelets, banners, etc. If you want, take some extra money: you can find many cute and cheap things; If you have one, don’t forget your Stray Kids lightstick!

Pay attention to the gate that gives access to your sector.

Now we just need to hold the excitement until April. Stray Kids, we can’t wait!

