Fisherman Core: dressing like a sailor is the new fashion trend

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fashion has a long history of turning professions and lifestyles into trends. We’ve seen it happen with ballerinas, Barbie, and even the TikTok cowgirls. Now, the spotlight is on sailors—or at least, the idealized version of them.

Called Fisherman Core, the style brings back pieces associated with nautical and fishing culture: stripes, chunky knits, raincoats, beanies, and a color palette that ranges from navy blue to sun-faded yellow. All of this reemerges with a contemporary lens, somewhere between casual and refined.

From Coco Chanel to Harry Styles

The iconic blue-and-white striped shirt became a fashion staple thanks to Coco Chanel in 1917, inspired by the uniforms of sailors in Brittany, France. Since then, it has passed through the hands of designers like Jean Paul Gaultier and, more recently, Jonathan Anderson. In 2019, Harry Styles helped popularize the aesthetic in the music video for “Adore You“, dressed head-to-toe like a fisherman from a fictional island.

Today, the look has become a full-blown trend. Brands like Miu Miu and Schiaparelli have taken it to the runway. In stores, Fisherman Core appears in the windows of Zara, Renner, and even in staple pieces by Hering, which has long produced striped T-shirts and light knits. The difference is that these basic items now connect to a broader narrative of outdoor living and slowing down.

How to wear Fisherman Core without going overboard

The easiest way to embrace the aesthetic is through classic staples: striped tops, textured knit sweaters, beanies, rainproof jackets, and strappy sandals. For those who love details, accessories help anchor the theme. Necklaces with seashells, sardines or lobsters, enamel fish earrings, net bags, and handwoven purses add a marine touch without being too literal.

The color palette also helps: navy, white, beige, red, and mustard yellow are the core shades of the trend. These colors are already showing up in spring/summer 2025 collections from brands in Brazil and beyond. But Fisherman Core isn’t limited to warm weather. The trend can easily be adapted for winter with playful sweaters featuring sea creatures, lightweight jackets, boots, and cozy hats.

In Brazil, one of the best examples of the aesthetic is Solange Duprat, played by Alice Wegmann in the remake of Vale Tudo. Mixing stripes, knits, and oversized pieces, she channels Fisherman Core effortlessly into everyday outfits.

But why now?

The trend fits perfectly with a growing desire to look comfortable, functional, and polished at the same time. After years of athleisure and cozywear dominating the scene, fashion has been searching for new ways to express comfort. And it found one in the sailor’s wardrobe—a look that suggests freedom, fresh air, and a slower-paced life.

Still, it’s important to note that the aesthetic is far removed from the reality of those who actually live off the sea. What was once purely functional workwear is now sold as a lifestyle. No wonder Fisherman Core has also been linked to the “quiet luxury” vibe: the kind of person who looks like they just stepped off a private boat, even if they’re only heading to a neighborhood café.

________

The article above was edited by Larissa Buzon.

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus at Casper Libero‘s home page for more!